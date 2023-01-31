Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 30

Get our free mobile app

Week End 1/29/23

(Previous Week)

1 - SJV (1) 20-0

The best team in New Jersey picked up another win against a top 20 team in NJ at the Mecca Showcase in NYC, beating Ewing 58-45. They also picked up two wins in A Central against Holmdel and Freehold Boro. This week they play Raritan and then two out of conference games against Pope John and then Montclair Immaculate at the Coaches Choice Showcase.

2 - RBC (2) 18-1

RBC clinched B Central this week when they defeated Rumson 56-42. They also picked up a division win against Colts Neck and a non-division win against Holmdel. This week they play #10 Red Bank Regional

3 - St. Rose (3) 16-3

St. Rose has won three straight since dropping two in a row to Top 20 teams in NJ. They defeated Neptune and Ranney in C North division games and then ended the week defeating Albertus Magnus, one of the toughest teams in NY. This week the schedule does not get any easier. They open up with Point Boro to finish their division games and then play #2 RBC and #5 Trinity Hall.

4 - Manasquan (4) 15-4

Manasquan has pushed their winning streak to 9 after picking up three wins last week. They started the week beating Point Boro and Neptune in C North matchups and then defeated Chatham 55-49 to end the week. This week they play Wall to wrap up C North divisional games and then play #5 Trinity Hall. They end the week against Ewing, who is ranked in to top 15 in New Jersey.

5 - Trinity Hall (4) 17-2

Trinity Hall picked up two wins this week, one against Manalapan and then they defeated Donovan Catholic. Trinity Hall has one of the hardest weeks any team in the state will have all season. They open up against #6 Rumson and then play Howell to wrap up A North. They end the week against #4 Manasquan and #3 St. Rose.

6 - Rumson-Fair Haven (6) 12-7

Rumson was able to pick up two wins this week, one against #10 Red Bank Regional and then against Ranney later in the week. They lost to #2 RBC in the middle of the week 56-42. This week they play #5 Trinity Hall and then finish their divisional games when they play Middletown North. They end the week against one of the state's best, Rutgers Prep.

7 - Toms River North (7) 13-2

TRN wrapped up A South with wins against Toms River South and Toms River East last week. They have a busy week coming up, playing four games. They play Southern on Monday and then Holmdel, which will be a good test for both teams entering SCT, on Wednesday. They end the week against Donovan Catholic and Middle Township.

8 - Shore Regional (8) 16-2

Shore picked up two division wins this week, one against Jackson Liberty and one against Monmouth Regional, who handed Shore their only division lost. They ended the week with a win against Point Boro. This week they face #9 Ocean Township with the winner winning C South. They also have two non-conference games to end the week, Old Bridge and South Hunterdon. .

9 - Ocean Township (9) 17-1

Ocean had a big come from behind victory over Wall on Saturday. Trailing by 6 points with less than a minute to play, they were able to tie the game at the buzzer and win 68-59 in overtime. They also defeated Monmouth and Lakewood in C South matchups. This week they face #8 Shore Regional with the winner winning C South. They end the week against Middletown North and Hightstown.

10 - Red Bank Regional (NR) 13-6

RBR has won 7 out of their last 8 games to move them back into the Top 10. They defeated Marlboro and Middletown South earlier in the week and then traveled down to South Jersey to defeat Vineland on Sunday. This week they face #2 RBC to wrap up their B North division games and then end the week against Atlantic City and Egg Harbor.

Honorable Mention:

Holmdel 13-6,

Manchester 13-7,

Central Regional 12-6

