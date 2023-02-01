Get our free mobile app

2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Championships

The public school sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be contested on Monday, Feb. 6 with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds hosting both rounds. The sectional finals will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the higher seed. The state group semifinals will be Friday, Feb. 10 at the site of the higher seed. The state championship matches will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Rutgers University's Jersey Mike's Arena.

The non-public tournament has been condensed from four sections in two groups (Non-Public A North & South, Non-Public B North & South) to two groups with no geographical sections. The higher seed will host the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The semifinals will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the site of the higher seed and the state championship matches are at Rutgers University on Sunday, Feb. 12 along with the public schools.

Below are the brackets for each public school section and non-public group.

Non-Public A

At Delbarton

8-St. Augustine vs. 9-Pope John, winner vs. 1-Delbarton

At St. Peter's Prep

4-St. Peter's Prep vs. 13-Notre Dame

5-Paramus Catholic vs. 12-Paul VI

At Bergen Catholic

6-CBA vs. 11-Don Bosco Prep, winner vs. 3-Bergen Catholic

At St. Joseph (Montvale)

7-St. Joseph (Metuchen) vs. 10-Seton Hall Prep, winner vs. 2-St. Joseph (Montvale)

Non-Public B

At St. John Vianney

8-Holy Spirit vs. 9-Donovan Catholic, winner vs. 1-St. John Vianney

At Red Bank Catholic

4-Red Bank Catholic vs. 5-Holy Cross

At St. Thomas Aquinas

3-St. Thomas Aquinas vs. 6-DePaul Catholic

At Camden Catholic

7-Newark Academy vs. 10-Pingry, winner vs. 2-Camden Catholic

Group 5

North 1

At Passaic Tech

1-Passaic Tech vs. 8-Passaic

4-Morristown vs. 5-North Bergen

At Clifton

2-Clifton vs. 7-West Orange

3-Bloomfield vs. 6-Livingston

North 2

At Phillipsburg

1-Phillipsburg vs. 8-Elizabeth

4-Bayonne vs. 5-Newark East Side

At Bridgewater-Raritan

2-Bridgwater-Raritan vs. 7-Piscataway

3-Westfield vs. 6-Columbia

Central

At Hunterdon Central

1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township

4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe

At Hillsborough

3-Howell vs. 6-Edison

2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick

South

At Southern

1-Southern vs. 8-Egg Harbor

1-Rancocas Valley vs. 5-Highland

Group 4

North 1

At Mount Olive

1-Mount Olive vs. 8-Belleville

4-Northern Highlands vs. 5-Cliffside Park

At Ridgewood

2-Ridgewood vs. 7-Randolph

3-Morris Knolls vs. 6-Bogota

North 2

At North Hunterdon

1-North Hunterdon vs. 8-Colonia

4-Middletown South vs. 5-Ridge

At Watchung Hills

2-Watchung Hills vs. 7-Sayreville

3-Middletown North vs. 6-JFK (Iselin)

Central

At Brick Memorial

1-Brick Memorial vs. 8-Steinert

4-Long Branch vs. 5-Princeton

At Jackson Memorial

2-Jackson Memorial vs. 7-Hightstown

3-Manalapan vs. 6-Colts Neck

South

At Shawnee

1-Shawnee vs. 8-Clearview

4-Toms River South vs. 5-Hammonton

At Moorestown

2-Moorestown vs. 7-Toms River East

3-Northern Burlington vs. 6-Cherry Hill West

Group 3

North 1

At Old Tappan

1-Old Tappan vs. 8-Pascack Valley

4-Montville vs. 5-River Dell

At Ramapo

2-Ramapo vs. 7-Wayne Hills

3-Sparta vs. 6-Paramus

North 2

At Warren Hills

1-Warren Hills vs. 8-Becton

4-West Essex vs. 5-Morris Hills

At Cranford

2-Cranford vs. 7-Passaic Valley

3-West Morris vs. 6-Roxbury

Central

At Hopewell Valley

1-Hopewell Valley vs. 8-Somerville

4-Ocean vs. 5-Allentown

At South Plainfield

2-South Plainfield vs. 7-Middlesex

3-Robbinsville vs. 6-Lawrence

South

At Delsea

1-Delsea vs. 8-Absegami

4-Seneca vs. 5-Gateway

At Lacey

2-Lacey vs. 7-Ocean City

3-Jackson Liberty vs. 6-Pemberton

Group 2

North 1

At High Point

1-High Point vs. 8-Manchester Regional

4-West Milford vs. 5-Westwood

At Jefferson

2-Jefferson vs. 7-Ramsey

3-Pascack Hills vs. 6-Lakeland

North 2

At Caldwell

1-Caldwell vs. 8-Carteret

4-Rutherford vs. 5-Hackettstown

At Governor Livingston

2-Gov. Livingston vs. 7-Bernards

3-Voorhees vs. 6-A.L. Johnson

Central

At Raritan

1-Raritan vs. 8-Spotswood

4-Rumson-Fair Haven vs. 5-Delran

At Point Pleasant Boro

2-Point Boro vs. 7-Holmdel

3-Cinnaminson vs. 6-Wall

South

At Haddonfield

1-Haddonfield vs. 8-Clayton

4-Middle Township vs. 5-Lower Cape May

At West Deptford

2-West Deptford vs. 7-Barnegat

3-Collingswood vs. 6-Haddon Heights

Group 1

North 1

At Kittatinny

1-Kittatinny vs. 8-Hawthorne

4-Butler vs. 5-Pompton Lakes

At Emerson

2-Emerson vs. 7-New Milford

3-Newton vs. 6-Glen Rock

North 2

At Hanover Park

1-Hanover Park vs. 8-Saddle Brook

4-Cedar Grove vs. 5-Secaucus

At Hasbrough Heights

2-Hasbrough Heights vs. 7-Lenape Valley

3-Glen Ridge vs. 6-Mountain Lakes

Central

At Delaware Valley

1-Delaware Valley vs. 8-New Egypt

4-Keansburg vs. 5-Manville

At Shore Regional

2-Shore vs. 7-New Providence

3-Point Beach vs. 6-Metuchen

South

At Paulsboro

1-Paulsboro vs. 8-Palmyra

4-Audubon vs. 5-Pitman

At Woodstown

2-Woodstown vs. 7-Pennsville

3-Gloucester vs. 6-Haddon Township