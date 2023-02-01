2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament Seeds and Pairings
2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Championships
The public school sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be contested on Monday, Feb. 6 with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds hosting both rounds. The sectional finals will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the higher seed. The state group semifinals will be Friday, Feb. 10 at the site of the higher seed. The state championship matches will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Rutgers University's Jersey Mike's Arena.
The non-public tournament has been condensed from four sections in two groups (Non-Public A North & South, Non-Public B North & South) to two groups with no geographical sections. The higher seed will host the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The semifinals will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the site of the higher seed and the state championship matches are at Rutgers University on Sunday, Feb. 12 along with the public schools.
Below are the brackets for each public school section and non-public group.
Non-Public A
At Delbarton
8-St. Augustine vs. 9-Pope John, winner vs. 1-Delbarton
At St. Peter's Prep
4-St. Peter's Prep vs. 13-Notre Dame
5-Paramus Catholic vs. 12-Paul VI
At Bergen Catholic
6-CBA vs. 11-Don Bosco Prep, winner vs. 3-Bergen Catholic
At St. Joseph (Montvale)
7-St. Joseph (Metuchen) vs. 10-Seton Hall Prep, winner vs. 2-St. Joseph (Montvale)
Non-Public B
At St. John Vianney
8-Holy Spirit vs. 9-Donovan Catholic, winner vs. 1-St. John Vianney
At Red Bank Catholic
4-Red Bank Catholic vs. 5-Holy Cross
At St. Thomas Aquinas
3-St. Thomas Aquinas vs. 6-DePaul Catholic
At Camden Catholic
7-Newark Academy vs. 10-Pingry, winner vs. 2-Camden Catholic
Group 5
North 1
At Passaic Tech
1-Passaic Tech vs. 8-Passaic
4-Morristown vs. 5-North Bergen
At Clifton
2-Clifton vs. 7-West Orange
3-Bloomfield vs. 6-Livingston
North 2
At Phillipsburg
1-Phillipsburg vs. 8-Elizabeth
4-Bayonne vs. 5-Newark East Side
At Bridgewater-Raritan
2-Bridgwater-Raritan vs. 7-Piscataway
3-Westfield vs. 6-Columbia
Central
At Hunterdon Central
1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township
4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe
At Hillsborough
3-Howell vs. 6-Edison
2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick
South
At Southern
1-Southern vs. 8-Egg Harbor
1-Rancocas Valley vs. 5-Highland
Group 4
North 1
At Mount Olive
1-Mount Olive vs. 8-Belleville
4-Northern Highlands vs. 5-Cliffside Park
At Ridgewood
2-Ridgewood vs. 7-Randolph
3-Morris Knolls vs. 6-Bogota
North 2
At North Hunterdon
1-North Hunterdon vs. 8-Colonia
4-Middletown South vs. 5-Ridge
At Watchung Hills
2-Watchung Hills vs. 7-Sayreville
3-Middletown North vs. 6-JFK (Iselin)
Central
At Brick Memorial
1-Brick Memorial vs. 8-Steinert
4-Long Branch vs. 5-Princeton
At Jackson Memorial
2-Jackson Memorial vs. 7-Hightstown
3-Manalapan vs. 6-Colts Neck
South
At Shawnee
1-Shawnee vs. 8-Clearview
4-Toms River South vs. 5-Hammonton
At Moorestown
2-Moorestown vs. 7-Toms River East
3-Northern Burlington vs. 6-Cherry Hill West
Group 3
North 1
At Old Tappan
1-Old Tappan vs. 8-Pascack Valley
4-Montville vs. 5-River Dell
At Ramapo
2-Ramapo vs. 7-Wayne Hills
3-Sparta vs. 6-Paramus
North 2
At Warren Hills
1-Warren Hills vs. 8-Becton
4-West Essex vs. 5-Morris Hills
At Cranford
2-Cranford vs. 7-Passaic Valley
3-West Morris vs. 6-Roxbury
Central
At Hopewell Valley
1-Hopewell Valley vs. 8-Somerville
4-Ocean vs. 5-Allentown
At South Plainfield
2-South Plainfield vs. 7-Middlesex
3-Robbinsville vs. 6-Lawrence
South
At Delsea
1-Delsea vs. 8-Absegami
4-Seneca vs. 5-Gateway
At Lacey
2-Lacey vs. 7-Ocean City
3-Jackson Liberty vs. 6-Pemberton
Group 2
North 1
At High Point
1-High Point vs. 8-Manchester Regional
4-West Milford vs. 5-Westwood
At Jefferson
2-Jefferson vs. 7-Ramsey
3-Pascack Hills vs. 6-Lakeland
North 2
At Caldwell
1-Caldwell vs. 8-Carteret
4-Rutherford vs. 5-Hackettstown
At Governor Livingston
2-Gov. Livingston vs. 7-Bernards
3-Voorhees vs. 6-A.L. Johnson
Central
At Raritan
1-Raritan vs. 8-Spotswood
4-Rumson-Fair Haven vs. 5-Delran
At Point Pleasant Boro
2-Point Boro vs. 7-Holmdel
3-Cinnaminson vs. 6-Wall
South
At Haddonfield
1-Haddonfield vs. 8-Clayton
4-Middle Township vs. 5-Lower Cape May
At West Deptford
2-West Deptford vs. 7-Barnegat
3-Collingswood vs. 6-Haddon Heights
Group 1
North 1
At Kittatinny
1-Kittatinny vs. 8-Hawthorne
4-Butler vs. 5-Pompton Lakes
At Emerson
2-Emerson vs. 7-New Milford
3-Newton vs. 6-Glen Rock
North 2
At Hanover Park
1-Hanover Park vs. 8-Saddle Brook
4-Cedar Grove vs. 5-Secaucus
At Hasbrough Heights
2-Hasbrough Heights vs. 7-Lenape Valley
3-Glen Ridge vs. 6-Mountain Lakes
Central
At Delaware Valley
1-Delaware Valley vs. 8-New Egypt
4-Keansburg vs. 5-Manville
At Shore Regional
2-Shore vs. 7-New Providence
3-Point Beach vs. 6-Metuchen
South
At Paulsboro
1-Paulsboro vs. 8-Palmyra
4-Audubon vs. 5-Pitman
At Woodstown
2-Woodstown vs. 7-Pennsville
3-Gloucester vs. 6-Haddon Township