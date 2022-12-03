Get our free mobile app

*All stats submitted by Shore Conference coaches. If a team’s stats are not included, they were not sent by the coach. Any coaches with stat updates or corrections, send them to bob.badders@townsquaremedia.com. Corrections are only accepted from coaches.*

Note: There are still a handful of teams yet to send in their season stats, plus the two state championship games this Sunday, so this is not the final list. The stats page will be updated next week and the final stats will be posted along with our season-ending All-Shore package.

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS SCORING TD PAT FG 2-pt Total points Mi. Ford, TRN 34 0 0 5 214 Dietz, Brick Mem. 23 22 0 2 164 Falzon, Raritan 23 0 0 0 138 Oliphant, Point Boro 19 0 0 0 114 S. Portella, RBC 18 0 0 0 108 Croce, Point Boro 18 0 0 0 108 Czwakiel, Midd. South 9 32 5 0 101 Scully, Colts Neck 15 0 0 3 96 Palumbo, Matawan 16 0 0 0 96 Douglas, Ocean 15 0 0 0 90 Howard, Manasquan 14 0 0 0 84 Parkinson, Pinelands 14 0 0 0 84 Calhoun, Donovan 13 1 0 0 80 Andrews, Brick Mem. 12 0 0 1 80 Pruitt, TRN 13 0 0 0 78 Enlow, Freehold Twp. 13 0 0 0 78 Hicks, Red Bank 13 0 0 0 78 Rosa, Shore 12 0 0 1 74 Orr, Rumson 12 0 0 0 72 Moore, TRN 12 0 0 0 72 Cassidy, Marlboro 12 0 0 0 72 Treadwell, Keyport 12 0 0 0 72 Dettlinger, Manasquan 7 25 0 0 67 Venancio, Rumson 11 0 0 0 66 G. Eckerstrom, Red Bank 11 0 0 0 66 Cilento, Point Boro 11 0 0 0 66 Verriest, SJV 11 0 0 0 66 Grauso, Point Beach 10 0 0 3 66 Council, TRN 10 0 0 1 62 Ross, RBC 10 0 0 0 60 Summey, Midd. South 10 0 0 0 60 Mann, Jackson Mem. 10 0 0 0 60 Jones, Monmouth 10 0 0 0 60 Martinez de Scott, Matawan 10 0 0 0 60 Bivins, Barnegat 10 0 0 0 60 Frawley, Pinelands 10 0 0 0 60 Bond, TRS 8 0 0 4 56 Gallagher, Midd. South 9 0 0 0 54 Setteducate, Holmdel 9 0 0 0 54 Kamau, Long Branch 8 0 0 0 48 Sweeney, Jackson Mem. 8 0 0 0 48 Martin, Red Bank 8 0 0 0 48 Calicari, Raritan 8 0 0 0 48 Benjamin, Manchester 8 0 0 0 48 Love, Manchester 8 0 0 0 48 Flannigan, Ocean 8 0 0 0 46 Furlong, Shore 2 23 3 0 44 Rigby, Rumson 7 0 0 0 42 Gartz, Wall 7 0 0 0 42 Adam, Wall 7 0 0 0 42 Mo. Ford, TRN 7 0 0 0 42 Maloney, Howell 7 0 0 0 42 Andrews, Ocean 7 0 0 0 42 Haggerty, Holmdel 7 0 0 0 42 Rahman, RBC 6 0 0 0 36 Santucci, Lacey 6 0 0 0 36 D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem. 6 0 0 0 36 Crispin, Brick Mem. 5 0 0 3 36 Grygiel, Brick 6 0 0 0 36 Brinson, Central 6 0 0 0 36 RUSHING Player Attempts Yards TDs Mi. Ford, TRN 213 2,251 33 Dietz, Brick Mem. 198 1,875 23 Falzon, Raritan 255 1,667 21 Scully, Colts Neck 213 1,313 15 S. Portella, RBC 175 1,150 18 Palumbo, Matawan 136 1,071 16 Jones, Monmouth 164 1,065 9 Parkinson, Pinelands 214 1,059 14 Croce, Point Boro 108 1,041 17 Douglas, Ocean 100 1,031 15 Gartz, Wall 179 1,004 7 Bivins, Barnegat 183 985 10 Oliphant, Point Boro 106 972 19 Calhoun, Donovan 152 942 13 Treadwell, Keyport 106 941 11 Moore, TRN 99 926 11 Mann, Jackson Mem. 122 873 10 Andrews, Brick Mem. 126 865 12 Cassidy, Marlboro 168 850 11 Grauso, Point Beach 151 829 9 Bond, TRS 97 749 8 Sweeney, Jackson Mem. 150 746 8 Verriest, SJV 106 725 6 Summey, Midd. South 148 707 8 Martinez de Scott, Matawan 122 706 10 Love, Manchester 173 705 8 Enlow, Freehold Twp. 144 704 10 Howard, Manasquan 128 698 9 Setteducate, Holmdel 112 698 8 Jones, Red Bank 114 697 5 Cilento, Point Boro 44 675 9 Morgan-Acker, Midd. North 109 652 5 Haggerty, Holmdel 119 646 7 Am. Phillips, TRE 118 638 4 Czwakiel, Midd. South 112 633 9 Rosa, Shore 129 607 11 Trempy, Brick 112 541 4 Gallagher, Midd. South 72 522 9 Kamau, Long Branch 69 520 5 G. Eckerstrom, Red Bank 65 502 11 Orr, Rumson 124 498 12 PASSING Player Completions Attempts Yards TDs INTs Dietz, Brick Mem. 131 210 2,093 13 5 O’Toole, Rumson 144 267 1,949 25 7 Williams, RBC 103 170 1,625 20 2 Reevey, Long Branch 119 186 1,624 15 6 Sisler, Central 99 187 1,484 8 12 Olsen, Red Bank 91 147 1,461 17 7 Allen, Pinelands 98 187 1,265 14 7 Douglas, Ocean 61 100 1,257 13 1 Lambertson, Donovan 107 190 1,232 12 7 Sheehan, Midd. North 91 144 1,188 8 3 Patten, Manasquan 78 131 1,108 14 6 Mi. Ford, TRN 51 82 1,086 14 2 Mann, Jackson Mem. 70 125 1,002 6 3 Lunn, Manchester 75 135 992 8 5 Gartenstein, Howell 78 137 953 5 7 Nelms, Howell 80 129 952 7 7 Czwakiel, Midd. South 74 126 935 4 2 Beley, Point Beach 48 111 914 10 6 Grzejka, Manalapan 79 134 886 5 5 Martinez de Scott, Matawan 59 98 867 7 4 Koch, Shore 52 109 797 6 4 Peins, TRE 53 118 782 5 6 Goldsberry, Raritan 49 90 720 9 4 Cardone, Freehold Twp. 53 91 698 7 2 Olsen, Wall 54 135 667 6 10 Jehn, Monmouth 53 136 661 5 9 Beninato, Colts Neck 40 66 633 5 4 Alexander, TRS 39 85 573 5 9 Maertens, Lacey 46 76 559 8 3 Grygiel, Brick 45 92 550 6 2 Harashinski, Barnegat 66 122 521 2 3 Augello, Freehold Twp. 64 117 518 4 3 R. Blanks, Keyport 32 78 473 4 4 Foley, SJV 28 56 470 4 4 Klein, Marlboro 49 98 447 4 9 Rushton, Freehold 49 103 441 3 8 Heckel, Manalapan 38 63 416 3 0 Van Trease, SJV 25 30 416 4 3 Oliphant, Point Boro 14 36 300 2 3 RECEIVING Player Receptions Yards TDs Frawley, Pinelands 41 742 10 Crispin, Brick Mem, 39 707 5 Maloney, Howell 59 700 7 Rigby, Rumson 51 680 7 Venancio, Rumson 36 658 11 Martin, Red Bank 35 640 8 Ross, RBC 29 615 10 Andrews, Ocean 20 572 7 Thomas III, Donovan 43 544 4 Rahman, RBC 45 542 6 Dille, Manalapan 45 532 2 Burns, Point Beach 27 530 5 Williams, Long Branch 32 529 5 Council, TRN 24 516 9 Brinson, Central 33 515 5 D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem. 31 502 4 D. Padilla, Howell 40 498 3 Riley, Central 24 486 3 Hicks, Red Bank 27 479 6 Benjamin, Manchester 16 469 6 Crooms, Matawan 27 437 3 Dettlinger, Manasquan 24 420 7 Nolan, Brick Mem. 28 419 2 Wiggins, Monmouth 30 408 3 Colleran, Midd. South 21 395 1 Stolfa, RBC 21 393 2 Calicari, Raritan 25 387 2 Hall, Long Branch 34 367 4 Mendes, Marlboro 30 366 2 Ford, Keyport 10 352 4 Pierson, TRS 19 349 1 Whittaker, Brick Mem. 32 343 2 Borden, Pinelands 36 327 2 D. Soto, Midd. North 25 322 2 Flannigan, Ocean 18 322 4 Pierce, Central 19 316 0 Briggs, Midd. North 32 311 2 Santucci, Lacey 21 306 6 Verriest, SJV 17 305 4 Gaines, Long Branch 20 304 1 Howard, Manasquan 15 299 3 Benjamin, Brick Mem, 9 290 2 Whitacre, Shore 16 277 2 Gartenstein, Howell 18 268 1 Pruitt, TRN 13 267 2 Enlow, Freehold Twp. 21 259 3 KICKING Player PATs made PATs attempted FGs Long Points Papanikolas, TRN 61 67 - - 61 Dautaj, Red Bank 32 36 6 33 50 Czwakiel, Midd. South 32 34 5 37 47 Forfar, Point Boro 42 0 0 - 42 Zibbell, Matawan 30 35 3 26 39 LaMorte, RBC 29 30 3 23 38 Rubin, Marlboro 27 28 3 31 36 Lorraine, Rumson 19 19 5 36 34 Sorrentino, Ocean 33 40 0 - 33 Mendini, Holmdel 20 20 4 42 33 Furlong, Shore 23 25 3 32 32 Poole-Morgan, Midd. North 16 16 4 37 28 Reinhardt, Wall 23 24 1 23 26 Dettlinger, Manasquan 25 27 0 - 25 Caruso, RBC 24 25 0 - 24 Priolo, Donovan 24 30 - - 24 Wolf, Lacey 17 20 2 34 23 Dietz, Brick Mem. 22 0 - 22 Calton, Manalapan 15 16 2 36 21 Wohlrab, Freehold Twp. 18 21 1 37 21 Woods, Pinelands 21 18 0 - 21 Manasso, Colts Neck 17 17 1 20 20 Judson, Keyport 17 23 1 38 20 Loughran, Point Beach 19 28 0 - 19 Tselichtchev, Jackson Mem. 12 13 1 27 15 Bruno, TRE 12 14 1 27 15 Ramirez, Monmouth 8 10 1 27 11 Horowitz, Manchester 11 14 0 - 11 DEFENSE TACKLES Player Total tackles (solo+assists) Vernieri, Donovan 174 Gallagher, Midd. South 149 Villinger, Pinelands 138 C. Buchanan, SJV 135 Bigelow, Jackson Mem. 132 Mikolajczyk, Rumson 123 Tallmadge, Brick Mem. 111 Wilson, Brick 107 Brewton, RBC 105 Carr, Wall 105 Burns, Manasquan 103 Mi. Hall, Pinelands 103 Day, Donovan 101 W. Surdez, Colts Neck 101 Bunnell, Rumson 98 Donohue, Wall 97 Toddings, Barnegat 97 Walker, Long Branch 96 Me. Hall, Pinelands 96 Elsas, Rumson 95 D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem. 92 Beley, Point Beach 91 Catalano, Manalapan 91 Maribo, Brick Mem. 90 Kazanowsky, TRN 88 Rodriguez, TRN 88 Hernandez, Jackson Mem. 88 Blount, Long Branch 86 Farah, SJV 86 Johnson, Donovan 85 Rush, Barnegat 85 Pruitt, TRN 84 Armstrong, Barnegat 84 Canavan, Ocean 83 Mele, Howell 82 Cassidy, Marlboro 81 S. Portella, RBC 79 Williams, Long Branch 79 Sweeney, Jackson Mem. 79 Bodin, Matawan 79 Palmieri, RBC 78 Murray, Southern 77 Stack, Red Bank 77 Benjamino, Freehold Twp. 76 Reynolds, Point Boro 76 Rodriguez, Wall 74 Mi. Ford, TRN 74 Borden, Pinelands 72 Small, TRS 72 Gonzalez, Long Branch 71 J. Soto, Midd. North 71 Dietz, Brick Mem. 71 Agar, Raritan 71 Byrd Rice, SJV 71 Kobilnyk, Pinelands 71 Moyers, Donovan 70 Burke, Barnegat 70 Wilmot, Manalapan 70 Rock III, Donovan 69 Russo, Pinelands 69 Boland, TRN 68 Crossley, Monmouth 68 Flannigan, Ocean 67 Cleary, SJV 67 Gagneron, Matawan 67 Brown, Rumson 66 Halfacre, Rumson 66 Mortellite, Manchester 66 Clark-Glasco, Manalapan 66 DeFrancesco, Howell 65 Grauso, Point Beach 65 Dempsey, Midd. North 64 Andrews, Ocean 64 Sanchez, Southern 64 Tate, Central 64 Bennett, Point Boro 64 Walling, Raritan 63 Huisman, Monmouth 63 Boranius, Red Bank 63 Bertan, Colts Neck 62 Whisten, Freehold Twp. 62 E. Eckerstrom, Red Bank 62 Cate III, Howell 60 Ward, Point Boro 60 Donohue, RBC 59 Richter, Midd. South 59 Wassef, RBC 58 Tropeano, Marlboro 58 Andunar, Freehold Twp. 58 Gordon, Point Boro 58 Wafle, Midd. South 57 Lombardi, Colts Neck 57 Loureiro, Colts Neck 57 Kalinauskas, Jackson Mem. 57 Muranelli, Freehold Twp. 57 Eldridge, Keyport 57 Laughlin, Red Bank 57 Freiwald, Barnegat 56 Graham, RBC 55 Baiocco, TRN 55 Grabowski, Midd. North 55 Walsh, Brick 55 Booth, Monmouth 55 Fitzgerald, Keyport 55 Kalman, Rumson 54 Marquez, Raritan 54 Acevedo, Raritan 54 Galamb, SJV 54 Correa, Donovan 53 Carnevale, Freehold Twp. 52 Mammeri, Manasquan 52 Cooper, Matawan 52 Am. Phillips, TRE 52 Bentivenga, TRS 52 Girard, Ocean 51 Trench, Ocean 51 Vargas, Brick Mem. 51 Donnelly, Brick 51 Toye, Brick 51 Nico, Central 51 Pappas, Barnegat 51 Giaccone, Barnegat 51 Aguanno, Pinelands 51 Mozeika, Wall 50 Mendes, Marlboro 50 Thompson, Ocean 50 Dettlinger, Manasquan 50 Winzer, Matawan 50 Spence, Matawan 50 Brush, TRE 50 O’Brien, Shore 50 Sliva, Midd. South 50 TACKLES FOR LOSS Player TFL Farah, SJV 33 Gallagher, Midd. South 27 Kazanowsky, TRN 23.5 Dempsey, Midd. North 19 Toddings, Barnegat 19 Burke, Barnegat 19 Giaccone, Barnegat 19 Carr, Wall 19 C. Buchanan, SJV 17 Cleary, SJV 16 Mi. Hall, Pinelands 16 Rodriguez, TRN 15.5 Brewton, RBC 15 Bunnell, Rumson 15 Baiocco, TRN 15 Boland, TRN 15 W. Surdez, Colts Neck 15 Tallmadge, Brick Mem. 15 Sanchez, Southern 15 Nico, Central 15 Catalano, Manalapan 15 Wafle, Midd. South 14.5 Donohue, RBC 14 McEvoy, Marlboro 14 Halfacre, Rumson 13.5 Lopez, Midd. North 13 Loureiro, Colts Neck 13 Grauso, Point Beach 13 Pruitt, TRN 12.5 Day, Donovan 12 Graham, RBC 12 Kikta, Monmouth 12 Reinikov-Jouk, Manalapan 12 Mikolajczyk, Rumson 11 Cassidy, Marlboro 11 Mendes, Marlboro 11 Tate, Central 11 Burns, Manasquan 11 Armstrong, Barnegat 11 Brown, Rumson 10.5 Murray, Southern 10 Byrd Rice, SJV 10 Killian, Point Beach 10 Matthews, TRN 9.5 VanderVliet, TRN 9.5 Elsas, Rumson 9 Donohue, Wall 9 McDougald, TRN 9 Lombardi, Colts Neck 9 Miller, Howell 9 Walsh, Brick 9 Foley, SJV 9 Mead, Manasquan 9 Freiwald, Barnegat 9 Whitacre, Shore 9 Beley, Point Beach 9 Devlin, Rumson 8 Mi. Ford, TRN 8 Luca, Lacey 8 Suspie, Lacey 8 Thompson, Ocean 8 Maribo, Brick Mem. 8 Marriott, Barnegat 8 Kobilnyk, Pinelands 8 Burns, Keyport 8 Palmieri, RBC 7 Stanziani, Lacey 7 Maertens, Lacey 7 Sweeney, Jackson Mem. 7 Kalinauskas, Jackson Mem. 7 Nicosia, Jackson Mem. 7 Lee, Jackson Mem. 7 Cate III, Howell 7 Salvato, Brick 7 Toye, Brick 7 Portales, SJV 7 Pappas, Barnegat 7 Casalan, Manchester 7 Mortellite, Manchester 7 Furlong, Shore 7 Johnson, Donovan 6 Ungemah, RBC 6 Smith, Midd. South 6 Birnie, Manalapan 6 Blount, Long Branch 6 Barnao, Midd. North 6 J. Soto, Midd. North 6 Bigelow, Jackson Mem. 6 Hubbard, Jackson Mem. 6 Webster, Ocean 6 R. Buchanan, SJV 6 Johnson, SJV 6 Rush, Barnegat 6 R. Blanks, Keyport 6 Oreste, Point Beach 6 Akinlolu, TRS 6 Wilmot, Manalapan 6 SACKS Player Sacks Carr, Wall 16 Gallagher, Midd. South 10.5 Sanchez, Southern 10 Egan, Red Bank 9 Reynolds, Point Boro 8 Wafle, Midd. South 7 Brown, Rumson 7 Dempsey, Midd. North 7 Loureiro, Colts Neck 7 Cleary, SJV 7 Kikta, Monmouth 7 Kazanowsky, TRN 6 Tate, Central 5.5 Reinikov-Jouk, Manalapan 5 Mozeika, Wall 5 Lopez, Midd. North 5 C. Buchanan, SJV 5 Farah, SJV 5 Mi. Hall, Pinelands 5 Grauso, Point Beach 5 Burns, Manasquan 4.5 Brewton, RBC 4 Vernieri, Donovan 4 Devlin, Rumson 4 Halfacre, Rumson 4 Kaminski, Manalapan 4 Sanders, Wall 4 Blount, Long Branch 4 Sweeney, Jackson Mem. 4 Mendes, Marlboro 4 Holmes-Cotter, Freehold Twp. 4 Meyers, Brick 4 Nowak, Southern 4 Cramer, Southern 4 Senesie, Southern 4 Nico, Central 4 Marks, Manasquan 4 Whitacre, Shore 4 Laughlin, Red Bank 4 Catalano, Manalapan 4 Trench, Ocean 3.5 Toye, Brick 3.5 Burns, Keyport 3.5 Furlong, Shore 3.5 E. Eckerstrom, Red Bank 3.5 Graham, RBC 3 Johnson, Donovan 3 Day, Donovan 3 Rock III, Donovan 3 Kiernan, Rumson 3 Christopher, Midd. South 3 Donohue, Wall 3 Baiocco, TRN 3 Boland, TRN 3 VanderVliet, TRN 3 Luca, Lacey 3 W. Surdez, Colts Neck 3 Cassidy, Marlboro 3 Tropeano, Marlboro 3 Meehan, Freehold Twp. 3 Larkin, Freehold Twp. 3 Benjamino, Freehold Twp. 3 Nolan, Brick Mem. 3 S. Samaritano, Point Boro 3 O’Donnell, Manasquan 3 Mortellite, Manchester 3 R. Blanks, Keyport 3 Akinlolu, TRS 3 INTERCEPTIONS Player INTs Ford, Keyport 8 Kalman, Rumson 6 Pruitt, TRN 6 D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem. 5 Czwakiel, Midd. South 4 Mi. Ford, TRN 4 Sloane, Colts Neck 4 Houston, Marlboro 4 Verriest, SJV 4 Kemler, Rumson 3 Adam, Wall 3 Council, TRN 3 Moore, TRN 3 Williams, Long Branch 3 Scaff, Marlboro 3 Dietz, Brick Mem. 3 Donnelly, Brick 3 Murray, Southern 3 Caufield, Southern 3 Falletta, Southern 3 Dettlinger, Manasquan 3 Frawley, Pinelands 3 Sears, Shore 3 Myers, RBC 2 Palmieri, RBC 2 Rahman, RBC 2 D. Soto, Midd. North 2 Gaines, Long Branch 2 Pfister, Manalapan 2 Mikolajczyk, Rumson 2 Perrone, Lacey 2 Celli, Colts Neck 2 Mann, Jackson Mem. 2 Glenn, Jackson Mem. 2 Mendes, Marlboro 2 Carnevale, Freehold Twp. 2 DeFrancesco, Howell 2 Marino, Howell 2 Veccharelli, Howell 2 Dayton, Brick Mem. 2 Wilson, Brick 2 Orio, Point Boro 2 Howard, Manasquan 2 Rush, Barnegat 2 Benjamin, Manchester 2 Horowitz, Manchester 2 Wagner, Point Beach 2 Boranius, Red Bank 2 TEAM STATS Offense Points per game Team Avg Toms River North 48.6 Point Boro 42.1 Red Bank Catholic 33.9 Ocean 31.9 Asbury Park 30.8 Brick Memorial 30.5 Matawan 28.3 Red Bank 28.1 Rumson-Fair Haven 27.5 Raritan 27.5 Point Beach 25 Middletown South 24.2 Manasquan 24.2 Shore 23.2 Marlboro 22.9 St. John Vianney 21.9 Lakewood 21.6 Donovan Catholic 21.4 Pinelands 21.3 Jackson Memorial 21 Keansburg 20.5 Keyport 20.1 Long Branch 19.4 Colts Neck 19.3 Holmdel 18.9 Freehold Township 18.8 Howell 18.4 Wall 17.3 Manchester 16.8 Jackson Liberty 16.5 Neptune 15.6 Lacey 14.9 Brick 14.9 Middletown North 14.4 Central 14 Manalapan 13.8 Toms River East 12.3 Monmouth 12.1 Toms River South 11.2 Southern 10.4 Barnegat 9.4 Freehold 4.9 Defense Points allowed per game Team Avg Toms River North 8.3 Red Bank Catholic 10.9 Point Boro 11.9 Colts Neck 12.3 Asbury Park 13.6 Manalapan 14 Middletown South 14.5 Donovan Catholic 14.6 Jackson Memorial 15.3 Howell 15.8 Pinelands 16.4 Red Bank 16.8 Marlboro 17 Rumson-Fair Haven 17.1 Brick 17.1 Keyport 17.1 Southern 17.2 Shore 17.7 Barnegat 17.8 Long Branch 18.1 Ocean 18.3 Wall 18.7 Jackson Liberty 19.6 Freehold Township 20.2 Matawan 20.9 Middletown North 21.9 St. John Vianney 22.3 Raritan 22.8 Manasquan 23.1 Point Beach 23.7 Lacey 26.9 Brick Memorial 27.5 Toms River East 28.6 Manchester 28.9 Neptune 29.2 Keansburg 29.8 Holmdel 31.1 Central 34.1 Lakewood 36.1 Toms River South 37.3 Monmouth 37.3 Freehold 40.4