2022 Shore Conference High School Football Stat Leaders

Photo by Ray Rich Photography
*All stats submitted by Shore Conference coaches. If a team’s stats are not included, they were not sent by the coach. Any coaches with stat updates or corrections, send them to bob.badders@townsquaremedia.com. Corrections are only accepted from coaches.*

Note: There are still a handful of teams yet to send in their season stats, plus the two state championship games this Sunday, so this is not the final list. The stats page will be updated next week and the final stats will be posted along with our season-ending All-Shore package.

 

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS
SCORINGTDPATFG2-ptTotal points
Mi. Ford, TRN34005214
Dietz, Brick Mem.232202164
Falzon, Raritan23000138
Oliphant, Point Boro19000114
S. Portella, RBC18000108
Croce, Point Boro18000108
Czwakiel, Midd. South93250101
Scully, Colts Neck1500396
Palumbo, Matawan1600096
Douglas, Ocean1500090
Howard, Manasquan1400084
Parkinson, Pinelands1400084
Calhoun, Donovan1310080
Andrews, Brick Mem.1200180
Pruitt, TRN1300078
Enlow, Freehold Twp.1300078
Hicks, Red Bank1300078
Rosa, Shore1200174
Orr, Rumson1200072
Moore, TRN1200072
Cassidy, Marlboro1200072
Treadwell, Keyport1200072
Dettlinger, Manasquan7250067
Venancio, Rumson1100066
G. Eckerstrom, Red Bank1100066
Cilento, Point Boro1100066
Verriest, SJV1100066
Grauso, Point Beach1000366
Council, TRN1000162
Ross, RBC1000060
Summey, Midd. South1000060
Mann, Jackson Mem.1000060
Jones, Monmouth1000060
Martinez de Scott, Matawan1000060
Bivins, Barnegat1000060
Frawley, Pinelands1000060
Bond, TRS800456
Gallagher, Midd. South900054
Setteducate, Holmdel900054
Kamau, Long Branch800048
Sweeney, Jackson Mem.800048
Martin, Red Bank800048
Calicari, Raritan800048
Benjamin, Manchester800048
Love, Manchester800048
Flannigan, Ocean800046
Furlong, Shore2233044
Rigby, Rumson700042
Gartz, Wall700042
Adam, Wall700042
Mo. Ford, TRN700042
Maloney, Howell700042
Andrews, Ocean700042
Haggerty, Holmdel700042
Rahman, RBC600036
Santucci, Lacey600036
D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem. 600036
Crispin, Brick Mem.500336
Grygiel, Brick600036
Brinson, Central600036
RUSHING
PlayerAttemptsYardsTDs
Mi. Ford, TRN2132,25133
Dietz, Brick Mem.1981,87523
Falzon, Raritan2551,66721
Scully, Colts Neck2131,31315
S. Portella, RBC1751,15018
Palumbo, Matawan1361,07116
Jones, Monmouth1641,0659
Parkinson, Pinelands2141,05914
Croce, Point Boro1081,04117
Douglas, Ocean1001,03115
Gartz, Wall1791,0047
Bivins, Barnegat18398510
Oliphant, Point Boro10697219
Calhoun, Donovan15294213
Treadwell, Keyport10694111
Moore, TRN9992611
Mann, Jackson Mem.12287310
Andrews, Brick Mem.12686512
Cassidy, Marlboro16885011
Grauso, Point Beach1518299
Bond, TRS977498
Sweeney, Jackson Mem.1507468
Verriest, SJV1067256
Summey, Midd. South1487078
Martinez de Scott, Matawan12270610
Love, Manchester1737058
Enlow, Freehold Twp.14470410
Howard, Manasquan1286989
Setteducate, Holmdel1126988
Jones, Red Bank1146975
Cilento, Point Boro446759
Morgan-Acker, Midd. North1096525
Haggerty, Holmdel1196467
Am. Phillips, TRE1186384
Czwakiel, Midd. South1126339
Rosa, Shore12960711
Trempy, Brick1125414
Gallagher, Midd. South725229
Kamau, Long Branch695205
G. Eckerstrom, Red Bank6550211
Orr, Rumson12449812
PASSING
PlayerCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Dietz, Brick Mem.1312102,093135
O’Toole, Rumson1442671,949257
Williams, RBC1031701,625202
Reevey, Long Branch1191861,624156
Sisler, Central991871,484812
Olsen, Red Bank911471,461177
Allen, Pinelands981871,265147
Douglas, Ocean611001,257131
Lambertson, Donovan1071901,232127
Sheehan, Midd. North911441,18883
Patten, Manasquan781311,108146
Mi. Ford, TRN51821,086142
Mann, Jackson Mem.701251,00263
Lunn, Manchester7513599285
Gartenstein, Howell7813795357
Nelms, Howell8012995277
Czwakiel, Midd. South7412693542
Beley, Point Beach48111914106
Grzejka, Manalapan7913488655
Martinez de Scott, Matawan599886774
Koch, Shore5210979764
Peins, TRE5311878256
Goldsberry, Raritan499072094
Cardone, Freehold Twp.539169872
Olsen, Wall54135667610
Jehn, Monmouth5313666159
Beninato, Colts Neck406663354
Alexander, TRS398557359
Maertens, Lacey467655983
Grygiel, Brick459255062
Harashinski, Barnegat6612252123
Augello, Freehold Twp.6411751843
R. Blanks, Keyport327847344
Foley, SJV285647044
Klein, Marlboro499844749
Rushton, Freehold4910344138
Heckel, Manalapan386341630
Van Trease, SJV253041643
Oliphant, Point Boro143630023
RECEIVING
PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Frawley, Pinelands4174210
Crispin, Brick Mem,397075
Maloney, Howell597007
Rigby, Rumson516807
Venancio, Rumson3665811
Martin, Red Bank356408
Ross, RBC2961510
Andrews, Ocean205727
Thomas III, Donovan435444
Rahman, RBC455426
Dille, Manalapan455322
Burns, Point Beach275305
Williams, Long Branch325295
Council, TRN245169
Brinson, Central335155
D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem. 315024
D. Padilla, Howell404983
Riley, Central244863
Hicks, Red Bank274796
Benjamin, Manchester164696
Crooms, Matawan274373
Dettlinger, Manasquan244207
Nolan, Brick Mem.284192
Wiggins, Monmouth304083
Colleran, Midd. South213951
Stolfa, RBC213932
Calicari, Raritan253872
Hall, Long Branch343674
Mendes, Marlboro303662
Ford, Keyport103524
Pierson, TRS193491
Whittaker, Brick Mem.323432
Borden, Pinelands363272
D. Soto, Midd. North253222
Flannigan, Ocean183224
Pierce, Central193160
Briggs, Midd. North323112
Santucci, Lacey213066
Verriest, SJV173054
Gaines, Long Branch203041
Howard, Manasquan152993
Benjamin, Brick Mem,92902
Whitacre, Shore162772
Gartenstein, Howell182681
Pruitt, TRN132672
Enlow, Freehold Twp.212593
KICKING
PlayerPATs madePATs attemptedFGsLongPoints
Papanikolas, TRN6167--61
Dautaj, Red Bank323663350
Czwakiel, Midd. South323453747
Forfar, Point Boro4200-42
Zibbell, Matawan303532639
LaMorte, RBC293032338
Rubin, Marlboro272833136
Lorraine, Rumson191953634
Sorrentino, Ocean33400-33
Mendini, Holmdel202044233
Furlong, Shore232533232
Poole-Morgan, Midd. North161643728
Reinhardt, Wall232412326
Dettlinger, Manasquan25270-25
Caruso, RBC24250-24
Priolo, Donovan2430--24
Wolf, Lacey172023423
Dietz, Brick Mem.220-22
Calton, Manalapan151623621
Wohlrab, Freehold Twp.182113721
Woods, Pinelands21180-21
Manasso, Colts Neck171712020
Judson, Keyport172313820
Loughran, Point Beach19280-19
Tselichtchev, Jackson Mem.121312715
Bruno, TRE121412715
Ramirez, Monmouth81012711
Horowitz, Manchester11140-11
DEFENSE
TACKLES
PlayerTotal tackles (solo+assists)
Vernieri, Donovan174
Gallagher, Midd. South149
Villinger, Pinelands138
C. Buchanan, SJV135
Bigelow, Jackson Mem.132
Mikolajczyk, Rumson123
Tallmadge, Brick Mem.111
Wilson, Brick107
Brewton, RBC105
Carr, Wall105
Burns, Manasquan103
Mi. Hall, Pinelands103
Day, Donovan101
W. Surdez, Colts Neck101
Bunnell, Rumson98
Donohue, Wall97
Toddings, Barnegat97
Walker, Long Branch96
Me. Hall, Pinelands96
Elsas, Rumson95
D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem. 92
Beley, Point Beach91
Catalano, Manalapan91
Maribo, Brick Mem.90
Kazanowsky, TRN88
Rodriguez, TRN88
Hernandez, Jackson Mem.88
Blount, Long Branch86
Farah, SJV86
Johnson, Donovan85
Rush, Barnegat85
Pruitt, TRN84
Armstrong, Barnegat84
Canavan, Ocean83
Mele, Howell82
Cassidy, Marlboro81
S. Portella, RBC79
Williams, Long Branch79
Sweeney, Jackson Mem.79
Bodin, Matawan79
Palmieri, RBC78
Murray, Southern77
Stack, Red Bank77
Benjamino, Freehold Twp.76
Reynolds, Point Boro76
Rodriguez, Wall74
Mi. Ford, TRN74
Borden, Pinelands72
Small, TRS72
Gonzalez, Long Branch71
J. Soto, Midd. North71
Dietz, Brick Mem.71
Agar, Raritan71
Byrd Rice, SJV71
Kobilnyk, Pinelands71
Moyers, Donovan70
Burke, Barnegat70
Wilmot, Manalapan70
Rock III, Donovan69
Russo, Pinelands69
Boland, TRN68
Crossley, Monmouth68
Flannigan, Ocean67
Cleary, SJV67
Gagneron, Matawan67
Brown, Rumson66
Halfacre, Rumson66
Mortellite, Manchester66
Clark-Glasco, Manalapan66
DeFrancesco, Howell65
Grauso, Point Beach65
Dempsey, Midd. North64
Andrews, Ocean64
Sanchez, Southern64
Tate, Central64
Bennett, Point Boro64
Walling, Raritan63
Huisman, Monmouth63
Boranius, Red Bank63
Bertan, Colts Neck62
Whisten, Freehold Twp.62
E. Eckerstrom, Red Bank62
Cate III, Howell60
Ward, Point Boro60
Donohue, RBC59
Richter, Midd. South59
Wassef, RBC58
Tropeano, Marlboro58
Andunar, Freehold Twp.58
Gordon, Point Boro58
Wafle, Midd. South57
Lombardi, Colts Neck57
Loureiro, Colts Neck57
Kalinauskas, Jackson Mem.57
Muranelli, Freehold Twp.57
Eldridge, Keyport57
Laughlin, Red Bank57
Freiwald, Barnegat56
Graham, RBC55
Baiocco, TRN55
Grabowski, Midd. North55
Walsh, Brick55
Booth, Monmouth55
Fitzgerald, Keyport55
Kalman, Rumson54
Marquez, Raritan54
Acevedo, Raritan54
Galamb, SJV54
Correa, Donovan53
Carnevale, Freehold Twp.52
Mammeri, Manasquan52
Cooper, Matawan52
Am. Phillips, TRE52
Bentivenga, TRS52
Girard, Ocean51
Trench, Ocean51
Vargas, Brick Mem.51
Donnelly, Brick51
Toye, Brick51
Nico, Central51
Pappas, Barnegat51
Giaccone, Barnegat51
Aguanno, Pinelands51
Mozeika, Wall50
Mendes, Marlboro50
Thompson, Ocean50
Dettlinger, Manasquan50
Winzer, Matawan50
Spence, Matawan50
Brush, TRE50
O’Brien, Shore50
Sliva, Midd. South50
TACKLES FOR LOSS
PlayerTFL
Farah, SJV33
Gallagher, Midd. South27
Kazanowsky, TRN23.5
Dempsey, Midd. North19
Toddings, Barnegat19
Burke, Barnegat19
Giaccone, Barnegat19
Carr, Wall19
C. Buchanan, SJV17
Cleary, SJV16
Mi. Hall, Pinelands16
Rodriguez, TRN15.5
Brewton, RBC15
Bunnell, Rumson15
Baiocco, TRN15
Boland, TRN15
W. Surdez, Colts Neck15
Tallmadge, Brick Mem.15
Sanchez, Southern15
Nico, Central15
Catalano, Manalapan15
Wafle, Midd. South14.5
Donohue, RBC14
McEvoy, Marlboro14
Halfacre, Rumson13.5
Lopez, Midd. North13
Loureiro, Colts Neck13
Grauso, Point Beach13
Pruitt, TRN12.5
Day, Donovan12
Graham, RBC12
Kikta, Monmouth12
Reinikov-Jouk, Manalapan12
Mikolajczyk, Rumson11
Cassidy, Marlboro11
Mendes, Marlboro11
Tate, Central11
Burns, Manasquan11
Armstrong, Barnegat11
Brown, Rumson10.5
Murray, Southern10
Byrd Rice, SJV10
Killian, Point Beach10
Matthews, TRN9.5
VanderVliet, TRN9.5
Elsas, Rumson9
Donohue, Wall9
McDougald, TRN9
Lombardi, Colts Neck9
Miller, Howell9
Walsh, Brick9
Foley, SJV9
Mead, Manasquan9
Freiwald, Barnegat9
Whitacre, Shore9
Beley, Point Beach9
Devlin, Rumson8
Mi. Ford, TRN8
Luca, Lacey8
Suspie, Lacey8
Thompson, Ocean8
Maribo, Brick Mem.8
Marriott, Barnegat8
Kobilnyk, Pinelands8
Burns, Keyport8
Palmieri, RBC7
Stanziani, Lacey7
Maertens, Lacey7
Sweeney, Jackson Mem.7
Kalinauskas, Jackson Mem.7
Nicosia, Jackson Mem.7
Lee, Jackson Mem.7
Cate III, Howell7
Salvato, Brick7
Toye, Brick7
Portales, SJV7
Pappas, Barnegat7
Casalan, Manchester7
Mortellite, Manchester7
Furlong, Shore7
Johnson, Donovan6
Ungemah, RBC6
Smith, Midd. South6
Birnie, Manalapan6
Blount, Long Branch6
Barnao, Midd. North6
J. Soto, Midd. North6
Bigelow, Jackson Mem.6
Hubbard, Jackson Mem.6
Webster, Ocean6
R. Buchanan, SJV6
Johnson, SJV6
Rush, Barnegat6
R. Blanks, Keyport6
Oreste, Point Beach6
Akinlolu, TRS6
Wilmot, Manalapan6
SACKS
PlayerSacks
Carr, Wall16
Gallagher, Midd. South10.5
Sanchez, Southern10
Egan, Red Bank9
Reynolds, Point Boro8
Wafle, Midd. South7
Brown, Rumson7
Dempsey, Midd. North7
Loureiro, Colts Neck7
Cleary, SJV7
Kikta, Monmouth7
Kazanowsky, TRN6
Tate, Central5.5
Reinikov-Jouk, Manalapan5
Mozeika, Wall5
Lopez, Midd. North5
C. Buchanan, SJV5
Farah, SJV5
Mi. Hall, Pinelands5
Grauso, Point Beach5
Burns, Manasquan4.5
Brewton, RBC4
Vernieri, Donovan4
Devlin, Rumson4
Halfacre, Rumson4
Kaminski, Manalapan4
Sanders, Wall4
Blount, Long Branch4
Sweeney, Jackson Mem.4
Mendes, Marlboro4
Holmes-Cotter, Freehold Twp.4
Meyers, Brick4
Nowak, Southern4
Cramer, Southern4
Senesie, Southern4
Nico, Central4
Marks, Manasquan4
Whitacre, Shore4
Laughlin, Red Bank4
Catalano, Manalapan4
Trench, Ocean3.5
Toye, Brick3.5
Burns, Keyport3.5
Furlong, Shore3.5
E. Eckerstrom, Red Bank3.5
Graham, RBC3
Johnson, Donovan3
Day, Donovan3
Rock III, Donovan3
Kiernan, Rumson3
Christopher, Midd. South3
Donohue, Wall3
Baiocco, TRN3
Boland, TRN3
VanderVliet, TRN3
Luca, Lacey3
W. Surdez, Colts Neck3
Cassidy, Marlboro3
Tropeano, Marlboro3
Meehan, Freehold Twp.3
Larkin, Freehold Twp.3
Benjamino, Freehold Twp.3
Nolan, Brick Mem.3
S. Samaritano, Point Boro3
O’Donnell, Manasquan3
Mortellite, Manchester3
R. Blanks, Keyport3
Akinlolu, TRS3
INTERCEPTIONS
PlayerINTs
Ford, Keyport8
Kalman, Rumson6
Pruitt, TRN6
D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem. 5
Czwakiel, Midd. South4
Mi. Ford, TRN4
Sloane, Colts Neck4
Houston, Marlboro4
Verriest, SJV4
Kemler, Rumson3
Adam, Wall3
Council, TRN3
Moore, TRN3
Williams, Long Branch3
Scaff, Marlboro3
Dietz, Brick Mem.3
Donnelly, Brick3
Murray, Southern3
Caufield, Southern3
Falletta, Southern3
Dettlinger, Manasquan3
Frawley, Pinelands3
Sears, Shore3
Myers, RBC2
Palmieri, RBC2
Rahman, RBC2
D. Soto, Midd. North2
Gaines, Long Branch2
Pfister, Manalapan2
Mikolajczyk, Rumson2
Perrone, Lacey2
Celli, Colts Neck2
Mann, Jackson Mem.2
Glenn, Jackson Mem.2
Mendes, Marlboro2
Carnevale, Freehold Twp.2
DeFrancesco, Howell2
Marino, Howell2
Veccharelli, Howell2
Dayton, Brick Mem.2
Wilson, Brick2
Orio, Point Boro2
Howard, Manasquan2
Rush, Barnegat2
Benjamin, Manchester2
Horowitz, Manchester2
Wagner, Point Beach2
Boranius, Red Bank2
TEAM STATS
Offense
Points per game
TeamAvg
Toms River North48.6
Point Boro42.1
Red Bank Catholic33.9
Ocean31.9
Asbury Park30.8
Brick Memorial30.5
Matawan28.3
Red Bank28.1
Rumson-Fair Haven27.5
Raritan27.5
Point Beach25
Middletown South24.2
Manasquan24.2
Shore23.2
Marlboro22.9
St. John Vianney21.9
Lakewood21.6
Donovan Catholic21.4
Pinelands21.3
Jackson Memorial21
Keansburg20.5
Keyport20.1
Long Branch19.4
Colts Neck19.3
Holmdel18.9
Freehold Township18.8
Howell18.4
Wall17.3
Manchester16.8
Jackson Liberty16.5
Neptune15.6
Lacey14.9
Brick14.9
Middletown North14.4
Central14
Manalapan13.8
Toms River East12.3
Monmouth12.1
Toms River South11.2
Southern10.4
Barnegat9.4
Freehold4.9
Defense
Points allowed per game
TeamAvg
Toms River North8.3
Red Bank Catholic10.9
Point Boro11.9
Colts Neck12.3
Asbury Park13.6
Manalapan14
Middletown South14.5
Donovan Catholic14.6
Jackson Memorial15.3
Howell15.8
Pinelands16.4
Red Bank16.8
Marlboro17
Rumson-Fair Haven17.1
Brick17.1
Keyport17.1
Southern17.2
Shore17.7
Barnegat17.8
Long Branch18.1
Ocean18.3
Wall18.7
Jackson Liberty19.6
Freehold Township20.2
Matawan20.9
Middletown North21.9
St. John Vianney22.3
Raritan22.8
Manasquan23.1
Point Beach23.7
Lacey26.9
Brick Memorial27.5
Toms River East28.6
Manchester28.9
Neptune29.2
Keansburg29.8
Holmdel31.1
Central34.1
Lakewood36.1
Toms River South37.3
Monmouth37.3
Freehold40.4

 

 

