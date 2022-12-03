2022 Shore Conference High School Football Stat Leaders
Get our free mobile app
*All stats submitted by Shore Conference coaches. If a team’s stats are not included, they were not sent by the coach. Any coaches with stat updates or corrections, send them to bob.badders@townsquaremedia.com. Corrections are only accepted from coaches.*
Note: There are still a handful of teams yet to send in their season stats, plus the two state championship games this Sunday, so this is not the final list. The stats page will be updated next week and the final stats will be posted along with our season-ending All-Shore package.
|2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS
|SCORING
|TD
|PAT
|FG
|2-pt
|Total points
|Mi. Ford, TRN
|34
|0
|0
|5
|214
|Dietz, Brick Mem.
|23
|22
|0
|2
|164
|Falzon, Raritan
|23
|0
|0
|0
|138
|Oliphant, Point Boro
|19
|0
|0
|0
|114
|S. Portella, RBC
|18
|0
|0
|0
|108
|Croce, Point Boro
|18
|0
|0
|0
|108
|Czwakiel, Midd. South
|9
|32
|5
|0
|101
|Scully, Colts Neck
|15
|0
|0
|3
|96
|Palumbo, Matawan
|16
|0
|0
|0
|96
|Douglas, Ocean
|15
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Howard, Manasquan
|14
|0
|0
|0
|84
|Parkinson, Pinelands
|14
|0
|0
|0
|84
|Calhoun, Donovan
|13
|1
|0
|0
|80
|Andrews, Brick Mem.
|12
|0
|0
|1
|80
|Pruitt, TRN
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Enlow, Freehold Twp.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Hicks, Red Bank
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Rosa, Shore
|12
|0
|0
|1
|74
|Orr, Rumson
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Moore, TRN
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Cassidy, Marlboro
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Treadwell, Keyport
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Dettlinger, Manasquan
|7
|25
|0
|0
|67
|Venancio, Rumson
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|G. Eckerstrom, Red Bank
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Cilento, Point Boro
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Verriest, SJV
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Grauso, Point Beach
|10
|0
|0
|3
|66
|Council, TRN
|10
|0
|0
|1
|62
|Ross, RBC
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Summey, Midd. South
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Mann, Jackson Mem.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Jones, Monmouth
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Martinez de Scott, Matawan
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Bivins, Barnegat
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Frawley, Pinelands
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Bond, TRS
|8
|0
|0
|4
|56
|Gallagher, Midd. South
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Setteducate, Holmdel
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Kamau, Long Branch
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Sweeney, Jackson Mem.
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Martin, Red Bank
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Calicari, Raritan
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Benjamin, Manchester
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Love, Manchester
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Flannigan, Ocean
|8
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Furlong, Shore
|2
|23
|3
|0
|44
|Rigby, Rumson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Gartz, Wall
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Adam, Wall
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Mo. Ford, TRN
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Maloney, Howell
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Andrews, Ocean
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Haggerty, Holmdel
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Rahman, RBC
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Santucci, Lacey
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Crispin, Brick Mem.
|5
|0
|0
|3
|36
|Grygiel, Brick
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brinson, Central
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|RUSHING
|Player
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Mi. Ford, TRN
|213
|2,251
|33
|Dietz, Brick Mem.
|198
|1,875
|23
|Falzon, Raritan
|255
|1,667
|21
|Scully, Colts Neck
|213
|1,313
|15
|S. Portella, RBC
|175
|1,150
|18
|Palumbo, Matawan
|136
|1,071
|16
|Jones, Monmouth
|164
|1,065
|9
|Parkinson, Pinelands
|214
|1,059
|14
|Croce, Point Boro
|108
|1,041
|17
|Douglas, Ocean
|100
|1,031
|15
|Gartz, Wall
|179
|1,004
|7
|Bivins, Barnegat
|183
|985
|10
|Oliphant, Point Boro
|106
|972
|19
|Calhoun, Donovan
|152
|942
|13
|Treadwell, Keyport
|106
|941
|11
|Moore, TRN
|99
|926
|11
|Mann, Jackson Mem.
|122
|873
|10
|Andrews, Brick Mem.
|126
|865
|12
|Cassidy, Marlboro
|168
|850
|11
|Grauso, Point Beach
|151
|829
|9
|Bond, TRS
|97
|749
|8
|Sweeney, Jackson Mem.
|150
|746
|8
|Verriest, SJV
|106
|725
|6
|Summey, Midd. South
|148
|707
|8
|Martinez de Scott, Matawan
|122
|706
|10
|Love, Manchester
|173
|705
|8
|Enlow, Freehold Twp.
|144
|704
|10
|Howard, Manasquan
|128
|698
|9
|Setteducate, Holmdel
|112
|698
|8
|Jones, Red Bank
|114
|697
|5
|Cilento, Point Boro
|44
|675
|9
|Morgan-Acker, Midd. North
|109
|652
|5
|Haggerty, Holmdel
|119
|646
|7
|Am. Phillips, TRE
|118
|638
|4
|Czwakiel, Midd. South
|112
|633
|9
|Rosa, Shore
|129
|607
|11
|Trempy, Brick
|112
|541
|4
|Gallagher, Midd. South
|72
|522
|9
|Kamau, Long Branch
|69
|520
|5
|G. Eckerstrom, Red Bank
|65
|502
|11
|Orr, Rumson
|124
|498
|12
|PASSING
|Player
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Dietz, Brick Mem.
|131
|210
|2,093
|13
|5
|O’Toole, Rumson
|144
|267
|1,949
|25
|7
|Williams, RBC
|103
|170
|1,625
|20
|2
|Reevey, Long Branch
|119
|186
|1,624
|15
|6
|Sisler, Central
|99
|187
|1,484
|8
|12
|Olsen, Red Bank
|91
|147
|1,461
|17
|7
|Allen, Pinelands
|98
|187
|1,265
|14
|7
|Douglas, Ocean
|61
|100
|1,257
|13
|1
|Lambertson, Donovan
|107
|190
|1,232
|12
|7
|Sheehan, Midd. North
|91
|144
|1,188
|8
|3
|Patten, Manasquan
|78
|131
|1,108
|14
|6
|Mi. Ford, TRN
|51
|82
|1,086
|14
|2
|Mann, Jackson Mem.
|70
|125
|1,002
|6
|3
|Lunn, Manchester
|75
|135
|992
|8
|5
|Gartenstein, Howell
|78
|137
|953
|5
|7
|Nelms, Howell
|80
|129
|952
|7
|7
|Czwakiel, Midd. South
|74
|126
|935
|4
|2
|Beley, Point Beach
|48
|111
|914
|10
|6
|Grzejka, Manalapan
|79
|134
|886
|5
|5
|Martinez de Scott, Matawan
|59
|98
|867
|7
|4
|Koch, Shore
|52
|109
|797
|6
|4
|Peins, TRE
|53
|118
|782
|5
|6
|Goldsberry, Raritan
|49
|90
|720
|9
|4
|Cardone, Freehold Twp.
|53
|91
|698
|7
|2
|Olsen, Wall
|54
|135
|667
|6
|10
|Jehn, Monmouth
|53
|136
|661
|5
|9
|Beninato, Colts Neck
|40
|66
|633
|5
|4
|Alexander, TRS
|39
|85
|573
|5
|9
|Maertens, Lacey
|46
|76
|559
|8
|3
|Grygiel, Brick
|45
|92
|550
|6
|2
|Harashinski, Barnegat
|66
|122
|521
|2
|3
|Augello, Freehold Twp.
|64
|117
|518
|4
|3
|R. Blanks, Keyport
|32
|78
|473
|4
|4
|Foley, SJV
|28
|56
|470
|4
|4
|Klein, Marlboro
|49
|98
|447
|4
|9
|Rushton, Freehold
|49
|103
|441
|3
|8
|Heckel, Manalapan
|38
|63
|416
|3
|0
|Van Trease, SJV
|25
|30
|416
|4
|3
|Oliphant, Point Boro
|14
|36
|300
|2
|3
|RECEIVING
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Frawley, Pinelands
|41
|742
|10
|Crispin, Brick Mem,
|39
|707
|5
|Maloney, Howell
|59
|700
|7
|Rigby, Rumson
|51
|680
|7
|Venancio, Rumson
|36
|658
|11
|Martin, Red Bank
|35
|640
|8
|Ross, RBC
|29
|615
|10
|Andrews, Ocean
|20
|572
|7
|Thomas III, Donovan
|43
|544
|4
|Rahman, RBC
|45
|542
|6
|Dille, Manalapan
|45
|532
|2
|Burns, Point Beach
|27
|530
|5
|Williams, Long Branch
|32
|529
|5
|Council, TRN
|24
|516
|9
|Brinson, Central
|33
|515
|5
|D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem.
|31
|502
|4
|D. Padilla, Howell
|40
|498
|3
|Riley, Central
|24
|486
|3
|Hicks, Red Bank
|27
|479
|6
|Benjamin, Manchester
|16
|469
|6
|Crooms, Matawan
|27
|437
|3
|Dettlinger, Manasquan
|24
|420
|7
|Nolan, Brick Mem.
|28
|419
|2
|Wiggins, Monmouth
|30
|408
|3
|Colleran, Midd. South
|21
|395
|1
|Stolfa, RBC
|21
|393
|2
|Calicari, Raritan
|25
|387
|2
|Hall, Long Branch
|34
|367
|4
|Mendes, Marlboro
|30
|366
|2
|Ford, Keyport
|10
|352
|4
|Pierson, TRS
|19
|349
|1
|Whittaker, Brick Mem.
|32
|343
|2
|Borden, Pinelands
|36
|327
|2
|D. Soto, Midd. North
|25
|322
|2
|Flannigan, Ocean
|18
|322
|4
|Pierce, Central
|19
|316
|0
|Briggs, Midd. North
|32
|311
|2
|Santucci, Lacey
|21
|306
|6
|Verriest, SJV
|17
|305
|4
|Gaines, Long Branch
|20
|304
|1
|Howard, Manasquan
|15
|299
|3
|Benjamin, Brick Mem,
|9
|290
|2
|Whitacre, Shore
|16
|277
|2
|Gartenstein, Howell
|18
|268
|1
|Pruitt, TRN
|13
|267
|2
|Enlow, Freehold Twp.
|21
|259
|3
|KICKING
|Player
|PATs made
|PATs attempted
|FGs
|Long
|Points
|Papanikolas, TRN
|61
|67
|-
|-
|61
|Dautaj, Red Bank
|32
|36
|6
|33
|50
|Czwakiel, Midd. South
|32
|34
|5
|37
|47
|Forfar, Point Boro
|42
|0
|0
|-
|42
|Zibbell, Matawan
|30
|35
|3
|26
|39
|LaMorte, RBC
|29
|30
|3
|23
|38
|Rubin, Marlboro
|27
|28
|3
|31
|36
|Lorraine, Rumson
|19
|19
|5
|36
|34
|Sorrentino, Ocean
|33
|40
|0
|-
|33
|Mendini, Holmdel
|20
|20
|4
|42
|33
|Furlong, Shore
|23
|25
|3
|32
|32
|Poole-Morgan, Midd. North
|16
|16
|4
|37
|28
|Reinhardt, Wall
|23
|24
|1
|23
|26
|Dettlinger, Manasquan
|25
|27
|0
|-
|25
|Caruso, RBC
|24
|25
|0
|-
|24
|Priolo, Donovan
|24
|30
|-
|-
|24
|Wolf, Lacey
|17
|20
|2
|34
|23
|Dietz, Brick Mem.
|22
|0
|-
|22
|Calton, Manalapan
|15
|16
|2
|36
|21
|Wohlrab, Freehold Twp.
|18
|21
|1
|37
|21
|Woods, Pinelands
|21
|18
|0
|-
|21
|Manasso, Colts Neck
|17
|17
|1
|20
|20
|Judson, Keyport
|17
|23
|1
|38
|20
|Loughran, Point Beach
|19
|28
|0
|-
|19
|Tselichtchev, Jackson Mem.
|12
|13
|1
|27
|15
|Bruno, TRE
|12
|14
|1
|27
|15
|Ramirez, Monmouth
|8
|10
|1
|27
|11
|Horowitz, Manchester
|11
|14
|0
|-
|11
|DEFENSE
|TACKLES
|Player
|Total tackles (solo+assists)
|Vernieri, Donovan
|174
|Gallagher, Midd. South
|149
|Villinger, Pinelands
|138
|C. Buchanan, SJV
|135
|Bigelow, Jackson Mem.
|132
|Mikolajczyk, Rumson
|123
|Tallmadge, Brick Mem.
|111
|Wilson, Brick
|107
|Brewton, RBC
|105
|Carr, Wall
|105
|Burns, Manasquan
|103
|Mi. Hall, Pinelands
|103
|Day, Donovan
|101
|W. Surdez, Colts Neck
|101
|Bunnell, Rumson
|98
|Donohue, Wall
|97
|Toddings, Barnegat
|97
|Walker, Long Branch
|96
|Me. Hall, Pinelands
|96
|Elsas, Rumson
|95
|D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem.
|92
|Beley, Point Beach
|91
|Catalano, Manalapan
|91
|Maribo, Brick Mem.
|90
|Kazanowsky, TRN
|88
|Rodriguez, TRN
|88
|Hernandez, Jackson Mem.
|88
|Blount, Long Branch
|86
|Farah, SJV
|86
|Johnson, Donovan
|85
|Rush, Barnegat
|85
|Pruitt, TRN
|84
|Armstrong, Barnegat
|84
|Canavan, Ocean
|83
|Mele, Howell
|82
|Cassidy, Marlboro
|81
|S. Portella, RBC
|79
|Williams, Long Branch
|79
|Sweeney, Jackson Mem.
|79
|Bodin, Matawan
|79
|Palmieri, RBC
|78
|Murray, Southern
|77
|Stack, Red Bank
|77
|Benjamino, Freehold Twp.
|76
|Reynolds, Point Boro
|76
|Rodriguez, Wall
|74
|Mi. Ford, TRN
|74
|Borden, Pinelands
|72
|Small, TRS
|72
|Gonzalez, Long Branch
|71
|J. Soto, Midd. North
|71
|Dietz, Brick Mem.
|71
|Agar, Raritan
|71
|Byrd Rice, SJV
|71
|Kobilnyk, Pinelands
|71
|Moyers, Donovan
|70
|Burke, Barnegat
|70
|Wilmot, Manalapan
|70
|Rock III, Donovan
|69
|Russo, Pinelands
|69
|Boland, TRN
|68
|Crossley, Monmouth
|68
|Flannigan, Ocean
|67
|Cleary, SJV
|67
|Gagneron, Matawan
|67
|Brown, Rumson
|66
|Halfacre, Rumson
|66
|Mortellite, Manchester
|66
|Clark-Glasco, Manalapan
|66
|DeFrancesco, Howell
|65
|Grauso, Point Beach
|65
|Dempsey, Midd. North
|64
|Andrews, Ocean
|64
|Sanchez, Southern
|64
|Tate, Central
|64
|Bennett, Point Boro
|64
|Walling, Raritan
|63
|Huisman, Monmouth
|63
|Boranius, Red Bank
|63
|Bertan, Colts Neck
|62
|Whisten, Freehold Twp.
|62
|E. Eckerstrom, Red Bank
|62
|Cate III, Howell
|60
|Ward, Point Boro
|60
|Donohue, RBC
|59
|Richter, Midd. South
|59
|Wassef, RBC
|58
|Tropeano, Marlboro
|58
|Andunar, Freehold Twp.
|58
|Gordon, Point Boro
|58
|Wafle, Midd. South
|57
|Lombardi, Colts Neck
|57
|Loureiro, Colts Neck
|57
|Kalinauskas, Jackson Mem.
|57
|Muranelli, Freehold Twp.
|57
|Eldridge, Keyport
|57
|Laughlin, Red Bank
|57
|Freiwald, Barnegat
|56
|Graham, RBC
|55
|Baiocco, TRN
|55
|Grabowski, Midd. North
|55
|Walsh, Brick
|55
|Booth, Monmouth
|55
|Fitzgerald, Keyport
|55
|Kalman, Rumson
|54
|Marquez, Raritan
|54
|Acevedo, Raritan
|54
|Galamb, SJV
|54
|Correa, Donovan
|53
|Carnevale, Freehold Twp.
|52
|Mammeri, Manasquan
|52
|Cooper, Matawan
|52
|Am. Phillips, TRE
|52
|Bentivenga, TRS
|52
|Girard, Ocean
|51
|Trench, Ocean
|51
|Vargas, Brick Mem.
|51
|Donnelly, Brick
|51
|Toye, Brick
|51
|Nico, Central
|51
|Pappas, Barnegat
|51
|Giaccone, Barnegat
|51
|Aguanno, Pinelands
|51
|Mozeika, Wall
|50
|Mendes, Marlboro
|50
|Thompson, Ocean
|50
|Dettlinger, Manasquan
|50
|Winzer, Matawan
|50
|Spence, Matawan
|50
|Brush, TRE
|50
|O’Brien, Shore
|50
|Sliva, Midd. South
|50
|TACKLES FOR LOSS
|Player
|TFL
|Farah, SJV
|33
|Gallagher, Midd. South
|27
|Kazanowsky, TRN
|23.5
|Dempsey, Midd. North
|19
|Toddings, Barnegat
|19
|Burke, Barnegat
|19
|Giaccone, Barnegat
|19
|Carr, Wall
|19
|C. Buchanan, SJV
|17
|Cleary, SJV
|16
|Mi. Hall, Pinelands
|16
|Rodriguez, TRN
|15.5
|Brewton, RBC
|15
|Bunnell, Rumson
|15
|Baiocco, TRN
|15
|Boland, TRN
|15
|W. Surdez, Colts Neck
|15
|Tallmadge, Brick Mem.
|15
|Sanchez, Southern
|15
|Nico, Central
|15
|Catalano, Manalapan
|15
|Wafle, Midd. South
|14.5
|Donohue, RBC
|14
|McEvoy, Marlboro
|14
|Halfacre, Rumson
|13.5
|Lopez, Midd. North
|13
|Loureiro, Colts Neck
|13
|Grauso, Point Beach
|13
|Pruitt, TRN
|12.5
|Day, Donovan
|12
|Graham, RBC
|12
|Kikta, Monmouth
|12
|Reinikov-Jouk, Manalapan
|12
|Mikolajczyk, Rumson
|11
|Cassidy, Marlboro
|11
|Mendes, Marlboro
|11
|Tate, Central
|11
|Burns, Manasquan
|11
|Armstrong, Barnegat
|11
|Brown, Rumson
|10.5
|Murray, Southern
|10
|Byrd Rice, SJV
|10
|Killian, Point Beach
|10
|Matthews, TRN
|9.5
|VanderVliet, TRN
|9.5
|Elsas, Rumson
|9
|Donohue, Wall
|9
|McDougald, TRN
|9
|Lombardi, Colts Neck
|9
|Miller, Howell
|9
|Walsh, Brick
|9
|Foley, SJV
|9
|Mead, Manasquan
|9
|Freiwald, Barnegat
|9
|Whitacre, Shore
|9
|Beley, Point Beach
|9
|Devlin, Rumson
|8
|Mi. Ford, TRN
|8
|Luca, Lacey
|8
|Suspie, Lacey
|8
|Thompson, Ocean
|8
|Maribo, Brick Mem.
|8
|Marriott, Barnegat
|8
|Kobilnyk, Pinelands
|8
|Burns, Keyport
|8
|Palmieri, RBC
|7
|Stanziani, Lacey
|7
|Maertens, Lacey
|7
|Sweeney, Jackson Mem.
|7
|Kalinauskas, Jackson Mem.
|7
|Nicosia, Jackson Mem.
|7
|Lee, Jackson Mem.
|7
|Cate III, Howell
|7
|Salvato, Brick
|7
|Toye, Brick
|7
|Portales, SJV
|7
|Pappas, Barnegat
|7
|Casalan, Manchester
|7
|Mortellite, Manchester
|7
|Furlong, Shore
|7
|Johnson, Donovan
|6
|Ungemah, RBC
|6
|Smith, Midd. South
|6
|Birnie, Manalapan
|6
|Blount, Long Branch
|6
|Barnao, Midd. North
|6
|J. Soto, Midd. North
|6
|Bigelow, Jackson Mem.
|6
|Hubbard, Jackson Mem.
|6
|Webster, Ocean
|6
|R. Buchanan, SJV
|6
|Johnson, SJV
|6
|Rush, Barnegat
|6
|R. Blanks, Keyport
|6
|Oreste, Point Beach
|6
|Akinlolu, TRS
|6
|Wilmot, Manalapan
|6
|SACKS
|Player
|Sacks
|Carr, Wall
|16
|Gallagher, Midd. South
|10.5
|Sanchez, Southern
|10
|Egan, Red Bank
|9
|Reynolds, Point Boro
|8
|Wafle, Midd. South
|7
|Brown, Rumson
|7
|Dempsey, Midd. North
|7
|Loureiro, Colts Neck
|7
|Cleary, SJV
|7
|Kikta, Monmouth
|7
|Kazanowsky, TRN
|6
|Tate, Central
|5.5
|Reinikov-Jouk, Manalapan
|5
|Mozeika, Wall
|5
|Lopez, Midd. North
|5
|C. Buchanan, SJV
|5
|Farah, SJV
|5
|Mi. Hall, Pinelands
|5
|Grauso, Point Beach
|5
|Burns, Manasquan
|4.5
|Brewton, RBC
|4
|Vernieri, Donovan
|4
|Devlin, Rumson
|4
|Halfacre, Rumson
|4
|Kaminski, Manalapan
|4
|Sanders, Wall
|4
|Blount, Long Branch
|4
|Sweeney, Jackson Mem.
|4
|Mendes, Marlboro
|4
|Holmes-Cotter, Freehold Twp.
|4
|Meyers, Brick
|4
|Nowak, Southern
|4
|Cramer, Southern
|4
|Senesie, Southern
|4
|Nico, Central
|4
|Marks, Manasquan
|4
|Whitacre, Shore
|4
|Laughlin, Red Bank
|4
|Catalano, Manalapan
|4
|Trench, Ocean
|3.5
|Toye, Brick
|3.5
|Burns, Keyport
|3.5
|Furlong, Shore
|3.5
|E. Eckerstrom, Red Bank
|3.5
|Graham, RBC
|3
|Johnson, Donovan
|3
|Day, Donovan
|3
|Rock III, Donovan
|3
|Kiernan, Rumson
|3
|Christopher, Midd. South
|3
|Donohue, Wall
|3
|Baiocco, TRN
|3
|Boland, TRN
|3
|VanderVliet, TRN
|3
|Luca, Lacey
|3
|W. Surdez, Colts Neck
|3
|Cassidy, Marlboro
|3
|Tropeano, Marlboro
|3
|Meehan, Freehold Twp.
|3
|Larkin, Freehold Twp.
|3
|Benjamino, Freehold Twp.
|3
|Nolan, Brick Mem.
|3
|S. Samaritano, Point Boro
|3
|O’Donnell, Manasquan
|3
|Mortellite, Manchester
|3
|R. Blanks, Keyport
|3
|Akinlolu, TRS
|3
|INTERCEPTIONS
|Player
|INTs
|Ford, Keyport
|8
|Kalman, Rumson
|6
|Pruitt, TRN
|6
|D’Alessandro, Jackson Mem.
|5
|Czwakiel, Midd. South
|4
|Mi. Ford, TRN
|4
|Sloane, Colts Neck
|4
|Houston, Marlboro
|4
|Verriest, SJV
|4
|Kemler, Rumson
|3
|Adam, Wall
|3
|Council, TRN
|3
|Moore, TRN
|3
|Williams, Long Branch
|3
|Scaff, Marlboro
|3
|Dietz, Brick Mem.
|3
|Donnelly, Brick
|3
|Murray, Southern
|3
|Caufield, Southern
|3
|Falletta, Southern
|3
|Dettlinger, Manasquan
|3
|Frawley, Pinelands
|3
|Sears, Shore
|3
|Myers, RBC
|2
|Palmieri, RBC
|2
|Rahman, RBC
|2
|D. Soto, Midd. North
|2
|Gaines, Long Branch
|2
|Pfister, Manalapan
|2
|Mikolajczyk, Rumson
|2
|Perrone, Lacey
|2
|Celli, Colts Neck
|2
|Mann, Jackson Mem.
|2
|Glenn, Jackson Mem.
|2
|Mendes, Marlboro
|2
|Carnevale, Freehold Twp.
|2
|DeFrancesco, Howell
|2
|Marino, Howell
|2
|Veccharelli, Howell
|2
|Dayton, Brick Mem.
|2
|Wilson, Brick
|2
|Orio, Point Boro
|2
|Howard, Manasquan
|2
|Rush, Barnegat
|2
|Benjamin, Manchester
|2
|Horowitz, Manchester
|2
|Wagner, Point Beach
|2
|Boranius, Red Bank
|2
|TEAM STATS
|Offense
|Points per game
|Team
|Avg
|Toms River North
|48.6
|Point Boro
|42.1
|Red Bank Catholic
|33.9
|Ocean
|31.9
|Asbury Park
|30.8
|Brick Memorial
|30.5
|Matawan
|28.3
|Red Bank
|28.1
|Rumson-Fair Haven
|27.5
|Raritan
|27.5
|Point Beach
|25
|Middletown South
|24.2
|Manasquan
|24.2
|Shore
|23.2
|Marlboro
|22.9
|St. John Vianney
|21.9
|Lakewood
|21.6
|Donovan Catholic
|21.4
|Pinelands
|21.3
|Jackson Memorial
|21
|Keansburg
|20.5
|Keyport
|20.1
|Long Branch
|19.4
|Colts Neck
|19.3
|Holmdel
|18.9
|Freehold Township
|18.8
|Howell
|18.4
|Wall
|17.3
|Manchester
|16.8
|Jackson Liberty
|16.5
|Neptune
|15.6
|Lacey
|14.9
|Brick
|14.9
|Middletown North
|14.4
|Central
|14
|Manalapan
|13.8
|Toms River East
|12.3
|Monmouth
|12.1
|Toms River South
|11.2
|Southern
|10.4
|Barnegat
|9.4
|Freehold
|4.9
|Defense
|Points allowed per game
|Team
|Avg
|Toms River North
|8.3
|Red Bank Catholic
|10.9
|Point Boro
|11.9
|Colts Neck
|12.3
|Asbury Park
|13.6
|Manalapan
|14
|Middletown South
|14.5
|Donovan Catholic
|14.6
|Jackson Memorial
|15.3
|Howell
|15.8
|Pinelands
|16.4
|Red Bank
|16.8
|Marlboro
|17
|Rumson-Fair Haven
|17.1
|Brick
|17.1
|Keyport
|17.1
|Southern
|17.2
|Shore
|17.7
|Barnegat
|17.8
|Long Branch
|18.1
|Ocean
|18.3
|Wall
|18.7
|Jackson Liberty
|19.6
|Freehold Township
|20.2
|Matawan
|20.9
|Middletown North
|21.9
|St. John Vianney
|22.3
|Raritan
|22.8
|Manasquan
|23.1
|Point Beach
|23.7
|Lacey
|26.9
|Brick Memorial
|27.5
|Toms River East
|28.6
|Manchester
|28.9
|Neptune
|29.2
|Keansburg
|29.8
|Holmdel
|31.1
|Central
|34.1
|Lakewood
|36.1
|Toms River South
|37.3
|Monmouth
|37.3
|Freehold
|40.4