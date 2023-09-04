Steve Harwell, founding frontman of Smash Mouth, has died at the age of 56. This news comes hours after it was revealed he entered hospice at his home.

Rolling Stone reported the tragic news after speaking with Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes, who said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably.”

Harwell’s health decline began several years ago when he shared publicly that he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease, as well as Wernicke encephalopathy, which affected his central nervous system. As reported elsewhere by other outlets, years of substance abuse, too, led to liver failure which ultimately resulted in him entering hospice.

Steve Harwell's Legacy Included Memorable Shrek Placement

“Steve’s legacy will live on through the music,” Hayes told Rolling Stone. “With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek.”

In a post shared on social media, Smash Mouth called Harwell “a true American Original” and said he should be remembered for his “unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.”

You can see the band’s full statement via Instagram below:

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Watch Smash Mouth's Official Music Video For "All-Star"