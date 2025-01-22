Here’s How Your Package Deliveries Are Changing in 2025

Have your packages been delivered later than expected? Slower deliveries is just one thing you can expect as the relationship between UPS and the USPS has changed.

At the start of the new year UPS ended their contract with the United States Postal Service. According to Logistics Management, UPS ended its SurePost partnership with USPS where the two teamed up to deliver packages to residences.

What was UPS SurePost?

A UPS shipping service that combined their ground network for pickup and transit with the USPS for final delivery to residences. It was meant to reduce costs by using USPS for the "last mile" delivery (often the most expensive part of shipping.) It was popular for businesses shipping to homes.

How will the UPS and USPS contract change effect my packages and service?

Basically, it means no more deliveries to PO boxes or remote areas (Alaska, Hawaii). There will also be some additional shipping fees. So until UPS gets a more budget-friendly service, we'll likely be seeing higher costs and slower delivery times.

