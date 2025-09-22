Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. How much do Americans love pizza? $50 billion in estimated sales for 2024 should give you a rough idea. What's more, that number is expected to grow, with technology research company Technavio projecting the global pizza market will increase by $70.1 billion between 2025 and 2029.

The Science Behind Pizza’s Feel-Good Power

Americans buy approximately 350 slices of pizza every second. Crust, cheese, sauce, and, of course, the toppings of your choosing—what's not to love? There may even be a scientific reason we can't stop scarfing it down. Research from the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, found that the mere smell of pizza can reduce stress and boost your mood. While the study's results were shared in May 2025, it has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a journal. But is it really that surprising to learn that 42% of participants felt comforted by the scent of pizza?

As for what's on the pizza whose smell is bringing you good vibes, that, of course, depends. There are endless varieties to choose from. Interestingly, though pizza trends have evolved over time, some things have stayed the same. For example, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and extra cheese are the most popular toppings across the United States, according to Pizza Today's 2025 Pizza Industry Trends Report.

From Detroit to New Haven: The Many Flavors of U.S. Pizza

The same research found that a good old-fashioned New York slice is the top style in 2025, even over Chicago's legendary deep dish. But those of us who don't live in New York or Chicago know there's much more to the story than the two-city debate for pizza supremacy. Various regional styles abound, from New Haven, Connecticut, and Detroit to Philadelphia, Arizona, and California staples.