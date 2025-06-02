Texas Roadhouse&#8217;s Spinoff Sports Bar Concept Opening in These Cities Before End of 2025

Getty Images/Bubba's 33 photo

Texas Roadhouse continues to expand throughout the U.S., but now they are also doing it with a completely separate spinoff restaurant brand.

What Is Texas Roadhouse's Spinoff Restaurant?

Texas Roadhouse is targeting a subset of its customers who are seeking more than just steaks and rolls with its spinoff restaurant brand, Bubba's 33.

Restaurant Business describes Bubba's 33 as a "sports bar chain" that applies the "Roadhouse playbook to burgers and pizza."

Bubba's 33 photo
The chain's menu features a variety of gourmet burgers and pizzas, as well as some of the steak offerings typically found at Texas Roadhouse. Also like Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 prides itself on menu items being "scratch-made."

Inside the restaurant, customers will find the typical sports bar setup with walls of TVs playing game after game.

Where Is Bubba's 33 Opening Next?

Texas Roadhouse has started ramping opening Bubba's 33 restaurants throughout the U.S. The chain currently has around 40 locations.

New Bubba's 33 restaurants have already opened in 2025 in:

Arizona

  • Tempe

Kentucky

  • Fern Creek

Texas

  • College Stations

USA Today says the chain is far from done with its rapid expansion this year. Additional Bubba's 33 locations are planned for:

Arizona

  • Yuma

Indiana

  • Fort Wayne

New Mexico

Albuquerque

North Carolina

  • Jacksonville

These are just the locations that have been announced so far for 2025. There will likely be plenty more added in the next six months.

Getty Images
Where Is Texas Roadhouse Opening New Locations?

Fans of Texas Roadhouse can rest easy. The company is far from through expanding its flagship brand.

USA Today says Texas Roadhouse will reportedly open in these cities in 2025:

Alabama

  • Athens

Arizona

  • Tempe

Florida

  • Champions Gate
  • Trinity
  • Kissimmee

Georgia

  • Warner Robbins
  • Kingsland

Illinois

  • Gurnee
  • Mattoon

Kentucky

  • Fern Creek

Louisiana

  • Ruston

Michigan

  • Battle Creek

Missouri

  • Branson

New Jersey

  • Marlton

New Mexico

  • Santa Fe

Ohio

  •  North Olmsted

Texas

  • Kyle
  • Eagle Pass
  • Texas City
  • College Station
  • Avondale
  • Magnolia
  • New Braunfels
  • Leander

Tennessee

  • Antioch

Virginia

  • Waynesboro

Texas Roadhouse is currently on target to have a total of 900 restaurants open before the end of 2025. Here are a few other Texas Roadhouse facts you might not know: 

