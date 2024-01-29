If you follow pro football, you're likely familiar with the powerhouse colleges that are well represented on NFL rosters.

The University of Alabama once again topped the list of colleges represented among NFL players in 2023 with 57 rostered coming into the season.

But what about players' actual home states and high schools? Here is a look at the top 5 states with the most hometown NFL players per capita.

5. Florida (1 NFL player per 121,001 people)

According to information released by the NFL, Florida's 178 players in the league is the second most behind Texas (187). Despite the high number, the Sunshine State's per capita ranking is much lower due to Florida's population. Florida is, however, home to the top two high schools with the most players in the NFL. IMG Academy in Bradenton had 14 players in the league at the start of the season. American Heritage in Plantation was represented by 11 players this year.

4. Mississippi (1 NFL player per 92,540 people)

Mississippi only has 32 players in the NFL, which doesn't even put the state in the top 15. While that might seem impressive, it certainly should be when you consider Mississippi's population is just under 3 million.

3. Alabama (1 NFL player per 92,540 people)

While the University of Alabama has the most NFL players, many of them are not necessarily players who called the state home prior to starting college. Alabama had 60 players in the NFL coming into this season. Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama was tied with 17 other schools for the ninth most players in the league with four. It is the only high school from the state to make the top 25.

2. Louisiana (1 NFL player per 72,777 people)

You're probably sensing a theme here. Football is big in the south. New Orleans alone is tied for 10th for the city with the most local NFL players. Two hours to the northwest is Plaquemine Senior High School that four players on NFL rosters at the start of the season. Not bad for a city with a population of around 6,200.

1. Georgia (1 NFL player per 71,413 people)

This is rather impressive when you look at both the state's population and the total number of players in the league. George has a population of around 10 million. At the start of the season, there were 150 players on NFL rosters that went to high school in the state. Georgia has the fourth most players in the league among all states.

