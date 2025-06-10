Not every state is cool with you filling up jugs and barrels with rainwater. Here is a look at which states are cracking down on residents looking for free water.

Why People Collect Rainwater

The U.S. suffered through its fourth-hottest summer on record in 2024, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The extreme heat meant lawns and gardens needed extra water all summer long.

For some homeowners, collecting rainwater can be a cost-efficient way of keeping their properties green. Today's Homeowner noted that many use the water for their gardens, potted plants and even their entire yards if the area has seen a period of heavy rain.

And while it may be great for your yard, it doesn't necessarily mean it's also great for you and your family to drink.

The CDC says the rainwater could wash bacteria and other contaminants into your collection container, which can lead to all kinds of illnesses. Not to mention, particles in the air are entering the rain before it even lands on your roof.

Rain barrel collecting water in the rain Canva loading...

States Where It Is Illegal To Collect Rainwater

There are several states where there is absolutely no regulation on collecting rainwater. Some states, including Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey, and New York, actually encourage it.

New Jersey, for example, offers a rebate program to some residents for their rainwater collection efforts.

Unfortunately, there are also some states where residents need to know their local laws before filling up a barrel.

rain is falling in a wooden barrel full of water in the garden Getty Images loading...

According to Today's Homeowner, states put regulations in place for reasons that include the climate of the area and something called "historical water rights," which are guidelines that have been established for several years before any local droughts or water scarcity issues.

The following states have regulations in place that limit or prohibit rainwater collection:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Louisiana

Nevada

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

A full list of state regulations and possible rebate opportunities can be found HERE.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany