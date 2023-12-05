How Long Before Smoking in a Car With a Child is Illegal?

I'm always so disgusted when I see a child in a car with adults puffing away on a cigarette or vaping. I don't care if the window is cracked because we've all been in open-air situations where we're near someone smoking or vaping and we smell it, thus inhaling a tiny bit. Clouds of smoke linger whether you're in the car or near someone smoking.

Gross.

And come on now, everyone knows smoking is bad for you, and that goes for secondhand smoke, too. I mean this isn't the 90s or earlier where being around clouds of cigarette smoke was still somewhat socially acceptable.

That's why when I see parents or adults around children puffing away in cars I must admit it surprises me. I can only assume they smoke inside their homes and figure the kids are used to it and it's not that big of a deal. I mean people can rationalize just about any behavior to fit their lifestyle.

However, will it soon be illegal to smoke in cars with minors? The reason I ask is because according to the Fatherly website, while we've moved beyond the days of smoking inside businesses, airplanes, most restaurants and bars, and even directly outside many buildings, only one state has now made it illegal to smoke in a car with a minor.

Delaware just outlawed tobacco smoke from cigarettes, vapes, and cigars in the name of protecting kids from the harms of secondhand smoke, a well-known carcinogen that can lead to a host of other health problems for babies and children including ear infections, respiratory infections, and asthma according to Fatherly.

According to the CDC, there is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure, and the smaller the space the worse it is.

Will Delaware remain a lone state or will we start to see other states take notice and action?

