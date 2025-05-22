Beer-Infused Charcoal is Here For Those Who Want Their Food to Taste Like Miller Lite

Charcoal soaked in beer has arrived just as summer grilling season has started to fire up.

What Is Beer-Infused Charcoal?

Soaking food in beer is nothing new when it comes to grilling. For years, people have been letting their brats sit in a pot of beer before tossing them on the grill.

Beer-infused charcoal offers a slight twist on this culinary tradition.

Miller Lite and Kingsford-brand charcoal have partnered for this creation, which they are calling "beercoal." This is the third time the two brands have done a collab.

Miller Lite Beercoal at a cookout Kingsford press photo loading...

According to Kingsford, the charcoal is made using Miller Lite, and it will make your food "taste as great as the Miller Lite in your hand." While the charcoal may borrow some tasting notes from Miller Lite, it does not contain any alcohol.

Beercoal is currently available at stores throughout the U.S. A list of participating stores is available at kingsford.com.

Beer-Infused Products You May Have Missed This Year

Beer-infused items are having a bit of a moment.

Menu items featuring hints of beer have always been a thing at various restaurants. They became even more prevalent with the increase in microbreweries throughout the U.S.

READ MORE: Why Fewer People Are Buying Grills To Barbecue At Home

But this year, beer companies seem to be doubling down on their presence in stores besides what they already have in the packaged alcohol section.

Just last month, Miller Lite announced a partnership with Pringles to release snack chips that tasted like both meat and beer. Beer can chicken and beer brat Pringles flavors have already started popping up in stores.

beer-infused Pringles at a cookout Pringles press photo loading...

Also, this year, Miller High Life entered the record collector market by introducing beer-infused vinyl. The brand's Dive Bar Sounds release is pressed on vinyl that allegedly contains actual beer on the inside.

The first batch of albums sold out in just minutes. Follow-up releases are expected throughout the year.

Beer inside Miller High record Miller High Life via YouTube loading...

Maybe you'll find yourself at a cookout this summer that features food cooked on beer-soaked charcoal, beer-inspired Pringles, and music played from a beer-filled vinyl record.

