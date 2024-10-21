The Last Kmart Has Closed: Here’s How to Keep Those ‘Blue Light’ Memories Alive

It's a symbolic closure with a few caveats, but it still hits pretty hard: the last full-size Kmart in the continental U.S. has closed. The caveats? There are still three full-size Kmarts in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a smaller "boutique" Kmart remains in Miami.

Kmart store #9423 in Bridgehampton, NY served its last customer on Sunday, 10/20/2024 and according to local news WABC, it's especially sad for the community given "it was one of the last places in the Hamptons that was affordable to all who live there." The closest discount store is now a hefty 45 minutes away.

Kmart Store Closings Getty Images loading...

Kmart was once a retail giant, but as Target and Walmart began their intense competition for dominance, Kmart filed for bankruptcy in 2002. After merging with Sears, it faced another bankruptcy in 2018. It was a tough go.

Attention Kmart Shoppers

For Kmart enthusiasts, soon all that will be left will be the nostalgia.

Perhaps the most iconic memory for Kmart shoppers is the "Blue Light Special." When the flashing blue light went off in an aisle, it signaled a surprise deal, and shoppers eagerly rushed to grab a bargain. It was like a mini Black Friday, but with a more relaxed and friendly vibe.

"I know a place, where life is good..."

Christmas shopping at Kmart was a cherished family tradition, complete with an easy-listening store soundtrack and a popular holiday layaway program. It wasn’t just for cash-strapped parents buying gifts for their kids—it also gave kids the chance to save up for presents for their parents, something I know from personal experience.

Kmart may be quietly fading into nostalgia, but that doesn't mean you have to let go of the memories completely. As the iconic blue light fades from stores, it’s still alive in our minds—and there are plenty of ways to keep those memories going strong.

Step Back in Time: Enjoy Two Hours of Kmart's 1974 In-Store Christmas Music

This has become a bit of a holiday tradition in my home. Packed with Kmart's custom holiday jingles, store announcements ("Smoking is only permitted in the cafeteria..."), and their signature Muzak-style holiday classics, it creates a nostalgic vibe that transports you back to simpler times.

Vintage Kmart Employee Smock dldouville (eBay) loading...

Rock Vintage Style with a Retro Kmart Employee Smock

Utility wear is trending right now, and how cool would you look rocking this genuine Kmart employee smock on your next Target run? Seller dldouville claims this was her actual smock from when she worked at Kmart in 1980. It sports that unmistakable Kmart aquamarine color that only a vintage smock from the '80s could pull off.

Kmart Blue Light mysuperdude (eBay) loading...

Own a Piece of Retail History: A Genuine Kmart Blue Light

An eBay seller going by the name mysuperdude is offering what they claim to be an actual blue light from a now-closed Kmart in San Mateo, California. You can snag this piece of retail Americana for $1,000 or best offer, though it does come with the caveat that it requires some repairs.

Kmart Magnet Elbow Room Innovations (eBay) loading...

Bring Back the Memories: A Magnet Featuring a Vintage Kmart Entrance Sign

eBay seller Elbow Room Innovations offers a nifty magnet featuring the vintage '70s Kmart logo, about the size of a credit card. It’s perfect for sticking on your fridge to completely confuse your kids, or on the side of your toolbox—since you probably bought a lot of those tools at Kmart.

