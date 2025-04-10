Sam's Club is reportedly in the midst of making a major change that could affect how some people enter its stores.

How Sam's Club Membership Cards Work

For those unfamiliar with the chain, Sam's Club is a members-only warehouse that sells bulk items at a discounted price along with other good such as electronics and clothing. The Walmart-owned store is a similar competitor to Costco even right down to their affordable oversized hot dogs.

Shopper outside Sam's Club Getty Images loading...

The standard practice at Sam's Club stores has always been to sign up customers and issue them a membership card. There was even a time when customers could get a membership card that doubled as a credit card.

But the days of walking into a Sam's Club and flashing a plastic card may be coming to an end.

Sam's Club Moving Away From Physical Cards

According to a report from TheStreet.com, Sam's Club may be ready to follow Costco's lead and push customers to stop using their physical membership cards.

"The move is ostensibly to crack down on membership sharing and to streamline the payment process," the website claims.

Sam's Club's website gives a different reason for the move. The chain is encouraging customers to use its app where they can access a digital membership card.

Digital membership card in Sam's Club app Sam's Club photo loading...

"We're trying to reduce our footprint on the planet, and you can help," Sam's Club says on its website. "By downloading the app and using your digital card, we can limit our use of plastic."

Can You Still Get A Physical Sam's Club Membership Card?

Sam's Club members may still get a physical membership card, but they may not be as readily available as they were in the past.

Carts at Sam's Club Getty Images loading...

According to the store's website, membership cards are no longer mailed after joining the club. Membership renewals also won't constitute issuing new cards.

Members can still request physical cards at the Member Service Desk inside each Sam's Club. They will be required to provide their membership number and a government-issued ID.

Sam's Club says if the store is out of physical cards, members should inside used the app and check back during their next visit.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll