You’ll Never Believe These 17 Wildly Exotic-Looking Animals Are Living in the U.S.
You'd expect to see some monkeys frolicking in the Amazon, or maybe while vacationing in Costa Rica.
You would not, however, expect to see some playful primates swinging from tree to tree near Silver River, Florida, but that's exactly what you might see.
Do Monkeys Live in the U.S.? Yes, But It's Complicated.
Thanks to an odd accident involving a 1930s jungle cruise attraction gone wrong, Florida has a wild non-native population of rhesus macaques. This is just one example of an unexpected (and downright weird) animal population living in the U.S.
READ MORE: Award-Winning Funny Animal Pics
Not all exotic-looking animals in the U.S. are foreign invaders, though. Some have been here for a very long time, and there's a good chance you didn't even know they existed. Ever hear of a hellbender? This two-foot monster of a salamander looks like it belongs more in prehistoric times than the streams of Appalachia.
Have You Ever Spotted a Ringtail? Probably Not.
Or take the ringtail, a mixed-up raccoon-ish cutie with oversized eyes, a tail that just keeps on going, and more vibes that scream rainforest than Arizona, which is where it happens to live.
It’s surprising how many exotic animals — both big and small — live quietly in the U.S., going mostly unnoticed. Whether it’s because they’re naturally elusive, live in remote or harsh environments, or just suffer from a lack of good PR, these creatures often fly under the radar. Let’s take a look at some of the most unusual and exotic animals that call America home.
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz