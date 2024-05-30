Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts of falsifying business records by a jury Thursday at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

In all, Trump was charged with 34 state felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges were connected to alleged money paid to Trump attorney Michael Cohen to be used as hush money payments to two different women.

The verdict was reached just before 4:30 p.m. today following more than 11 hours of deliberations. Judge Juan Merchan had announced just moments before the verdict was reached that he would be sending the jury home for the day at 4:30 p.m.

Following the reading of the verdict, MSNBC says Trump called the trial "rigged and disgraceful" when meeting with the media.

"The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5, by the people," the outlet quoted Trump in its report

In all, the jury heard from 22 witnesses throughout the trial including Cohen, adult film actress Stormy Daniels and others. Trump did not take the stand to testify during the trial.

An ABC News timeline charts the events leading up to the trial as starting in August 2015, just months after Trump announced he would be running for president the following year.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced July 11. He is now the first U.S. President found guilty of felony charges.

Images From Donald Trump's Felony Hush Money Trial Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying businesses records in a Manhattan court on Thursday, May 30. The charges were connected to hush money payments made to two women leading up to the 2016 Presidential Election. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll