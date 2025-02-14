It already hasn't been a good year for department stores, and it's only February.

Yet another big-name store is preparing to close multiple locations as several chains struggle in the first quarter of 2025.

Department Stores That Have Closed Locations In 2025

Chain stores in general had a rough 2024. Many of them are still trying to fight back against sagging sales and rising operating costs in 2025.

Department store chains have especially been hit hard in the first quarter of the year.

Kohl's started shedding some of its stores during the first weeks of 2025. ChainStoreAge.com reported the chain plans to close 27 "underperforming stores" and a fulfillment center before April.

Macy's announced in mid-2024 it would close 150 locations in two years. Initial plans called for closing 50 stores by the end of January 2025 before the total was later bumped up to 65.

The latest department store chain having a tough time is hardly a surprise.

JCPenney Stores Closing In 2025

One-time mall staple JCPenney is ready to close some of its stores have previously filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to TheStreet.com, the chain closed around 200 of its 800 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020. Now, it is time to shutter additional locations.

The following JCPenney stores are scheduled to close in 2025:

The Shops at Tanforan, 122 El Camino Real, San Bruno, California

The Shops at Northfield, 8568 East 49th Ave., Denver, Colorado

Pine Ridge Mall, 4201 Yellowstone Ave., Pocatello, Idaho

West Ridge Mall, 1821 Southwest Wanamaker Road, Topeka, Kansas

Annapolis Mall, 1695 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis, Maryland

Asheville Mall, 3 South Tunnel Road, Asheville, North Carolina

Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road Newington, New Hampshire

Charleston Town Center, 401 Lee Street East, Charleston, West Virginia.

Here is a look at other well-known chains that have closed or are planning to close locations in 2025.

