Four colors that have been long gone from boxes of crayons are about to return for the first time in 35 years.

Why Crayola Removed Colors From Crayon Boxes

Over the years, crayon-maker Crayola has added and "retired" colors from its collections.

In some cases it may have been a lack of popularity. In others, it was an trending shade that absolutely needed to be included in the box.

Through all of the changes, one thing has remained constant – Crayola has never brought back a retired crayon.

That's about to change. The company announced this week it will bring eight colors out of retirement.

Which Crayola Colors Are Coming Back?

As part of its Limited Edition Retired Colors Crayon Pack, Crayola will bring back four colors that went away in 1990:

Orange Red

Violet Blue

Lemon Yellow

Burnt Umber

Also in the box will be three colors retired in 2003:

Blizzard Blue

Magic Mint

Mulberry

Rounding out the collection of returning colors will be Dandelion, which was retired in 2017.

"Over the years, the company has received an outpouring of fan requests to bring back some of their retired favorites, especially since Dandelion left the crayon box in 2017," the company said in a press release this week. "The decision to unretire these eight colors for a limited time will delight and surprise consumers, increase the brand's available color palette and give a nod to the company's first iconic eight crayon box launched in 1904."

In addition to the packs of crayons, the retired colors collection will also be available as markers and colored pencils.

Crayola says the limited edition packs will be available throughout all of 2025 with some additional "surprises" planned around the holidays.

The company also plans to partner with different brands in the beauty space, including Caboodles, to collaborate on limited edition items tied to the returning colors.

