Some restaurant chains will end 2026 with more locations than they had at the start of the year.

As with most years, 2026 has seen its share of chain restaurants closing locations. Only so many can survive, after all.

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But there is one type of chain restaurant that seems to come up more often in conversations about struggling chains: Pizza.

A quick search turned up at least four pizza chains that have closed a number of locations in 2026. And there are some big names included on that list, too.

Legacy pizza places like Pizza Hut and Papa John's are among the chains reducing locations. Both chains could potentially close as many as 200 locations each.

A Business Insider report noted that Papa John's may close an additional 100 restaurants in 2027.

From pizza joints to steakhouses, here are the chain restaurants saying goodbye to locations in 2026.

Chain Restaurants That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2026 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll