New Jersey Transit train passengers were delayed earlier today as a large bull went running down the tracks.

Video Shows Bull Running Through Train Station

NBC4 is reporting the bull got loose near Newark International Airport just before 11 a.m. before running to the Newark Penn Station.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the bull briskly moves down the tracks as passengers wait on the platform. An announcement in the station warns passengers they need to prepare to wait.

"Good morning all travelers. Due to an obstruction on the tracks, all trains are subject to delays. We ask you for your patience."

NJ Transit notified passengers that delays could be up to 45 minutes due to "police activity" while also sharing a photo of the bull who looked like he was posing for the camera.

The bull's route eventually pointed back toward the airport where NBC4 says police were able to catch up with it behind a building. Officers were able to corral the animal within a fenced lot where it was later removed by a local animal sanctuary.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Best Social Media Response To Bull Incident

Given the bull's route through a high-traffic area, there were plenty of social media posts having fun with the incident.

NBC4 noted this is the third time a bull had been running loose across the region in recent years. A highway was shutdown due to a roaming bull on Long Island in 2021. There also was a separate incident with a bull in the streets of Brooklyn.

