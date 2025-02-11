Avoid Shopping at Costco During These Times at All Costs

There's skill involved when it comes to choosing the perfect time to shop at Costco.

You're already going to be lugging around a giant cart of things that you hope will fit in your car (and possibly your house), there's no need to walk in there at the absolute worst times.

Here is when you should avoid shopping at Costco at all costs unless you truly like crowded aisles, long checkout lines and fewer products on the shelves.

Avoid Shopping At Costco On Clear, Sunny Days

Sure, you don't want to get all wet, but multiple sources suggest the perfect way to avoid crowds in the warehouse is to find a rainy day.

Eating Well says this strategy doesn't work for everyone, especially those who prefer to shop on set days of the week when they have less on their plate.

"But if you are more inclined to go with the shopping flow and don't mind carrying your groceries in the rain, this might be a great way to navigate the warehouse without a lot of other foot traffic," the website says.

Avoid Shopping At Costco In The Middle Of The Day

Don't ruin your day by being yet another zombie slowly traipsing through a crowded Costco while you search for the next big deal that may or may not be available once you make it to the shelf.

Eating Well says going to Costco in the middle of the day usually leads to frustration and shopping trips that take longer than expected. Instead, try going either first thing in the morning.

"You may see a lineup at the door but don't let that discourage you," the website says.

Most people at Costco when the store opens are on a mission: They know what they want, they're going to find it quickly and get on with their day.

The same can be said for going around dinner time. You can bank on many shoppers having families or other responsibilities waiting for them at home.

Best Day Of The Week To Shop At Costco

There is one day of the week, however, that several sources say is the absolute best for enjoying your Costco shopping experience without the hassle of crowds.

Yahoo Finance recommends planning your Costco shopping trip for a Monday. The website says most people tend to shop at Costco on the weekend meaning Monday sees a lot less foot traffic in the warehouse.

Let's all hope there is a raining Monday morning in the future so we can truly experience the perfect Costco shopping conditions.

