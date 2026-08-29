35 Photos Showing the Best National Parks For Vivid Fall Colors
If you're not planning to visit these National Parks this fall, you're really missing out.
Sure, it's easier to load up the entire family for a vacation during the summer when the kids are home on break. Unfortunately, everyone else has that same idea, leading to massive crowds and a somewhat disappointing family outing.
Instead, make plans to visit some of the most beautiful National Parks in the U.S. known for their vibrant fall colors. The National Park Service has a list of 10 recommended parks for those who love to see the leaves change color each fall.
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Each stop is its own unique destination. Some feature densely populated wooded areas along winding roads. Others have places where you're more likely to watch fallen leaves float away with the help of the flowing stream waters.
In honor of the fall and these stunning locations, here are 35 photos showing the vivid scenery you'll find when visiting the NPS's recommended parks.
35 Stunning Photos of the Best National Parks To View Fall Foliage
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
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Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood