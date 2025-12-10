As a kid growing up in the '90s, snow days were something that we hoped for. Like really hoped for. And whenever we got one, it was like we'd won the lottery.

After all of the anticipation of waiting to see if the snow gods would allow us a day a freedom, we we're overjoyed when it happened. We could enjoy the winter weather outside, or be a bum and go back to sleep. It was glorious.

The possibilities for what we could do with our day were endless.

There's nothing like getting a day off of school to bundle up in your snow gear and build a classic snowman in the yard.

While it was likely super inconvenient for our working parents, it was a special little holiday for us. Let's reminisce back to simpler times when a little snow made for the best day ever.

While kids today enjoy a lot of the same things we did back then, they certainly don't have to wait for the alphabetical school closing list to scroll back around on the news in the morning. Some things have changed, but what remains is the joy a snowy day can bring to a kid.

Being a kid in the '90s was truly magical. We were able to embrace being a kid and had some pretty sweet toys. Remember these?

