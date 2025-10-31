Halloween is a night where you get to have fun, be silly, and be whoever (or whatever) you want. From trick-or-treating to Halloween parties, there will be a wide variety of costumes. It's always interesting to see what people choose.

Thanks to Google Freightgeist, we have a good idea of what the popular costumes are going to be this year.

What is Google Frightgeist?

Google Frightgeist uses Google Trends search data to determine the top trending costumes of the year across the United States. Costume searches usually spike on Google every October, so the list is put together based on "year over year comparing September 2025 to September 2024 search interest in the United States."

Basically if it's on this list, there's a good chance you're going to see it at your doorstep. Now that you know how we got the data, let's get to the good stuff. Here are the top costumes for Halloween 2025.

Rumi (from KPOP Demon Hunters) Zoey (from KPOP Demon Hunters) Mira (from KPOP Demon Hunters) Jinu (from KPOP Demon Hunters) Baby Saja (from KPOP Demon Hunters) Chicken Jockey (from KPOP Demon Hunters) Labubu Derpy the Tiger (from KPOP Demon Hunters) Elphaba (from Wicked) The Lorax Hamilton Nightwing Nurse (from Silent Hill) Toothless (from How to Train Your Dragon) Glinda (from Wicked) Ladybug Gabby (from Gabby's Doll House) Supergirl Superman Donnie Darko Founding Father Pyramid Head (from Silent Hill) Wednesday Cleo De Nile (From Monster High) Lord Farquad (from Shrek)

Clearly people are all about KPOP Demon Hunters this year. In case you have no ideas what that is, we'll fill you in.

Some classics made the list too like Superman. Speaking of classics, let's take a look back at some of the top Halloween costumes from back in 1865 all the way to today.