Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Bruce Springsteen Biopic

The first trailer for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has arrived.

The film, set for release on Oct. 24, stars Jeremy Allen White as the Boss, with support from Jeremy Strong as his manager, Jon Landau, Stephen Graham and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's parents and Johnny Cannizzaro as Steven Van Zandt. Based on the 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, it will cover the period in which Springsteen wrote and recorded his acclaimed 1982 album.

You can watch the trailer below.

Jeremy Allen White Met With Bruce Springsteen

In early April, the trailer was debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where White shared (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the experience of working on the film has been an "incredible, challenging, dream come true." He also added: "I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce's blessing on this film."

Strong added some words about the real-life relationship between Landau and Springsteen: "The journey that they've been on together is just beautiful and unprecedented in the history of music."

Back in November of 2024, Springsteen visited White on the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere in New Jersey, where shooting was underway.

"I only had to see him [White] on The Bear, and I knew he was the right guy," Springsteen said to the Telegraph in October of 2024, "because he had that interior life – but he also had a little swagger."