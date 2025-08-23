Bruce Springsteen wrote more songs for 1975's Born to Run than he could fit on the album, leaving a few — seven, to be exact — on the cutting room floor.

Now, one of those outtakes, "Lonely Night in the Park," has finally gotten an official release. Previously, a rough mix of the song had surfaced on Sirius XM's E Street Radio in 2005. But this time, "Lonely Night in the Park" is available for listening on all streaming platforms.

You can listen to the track via YouTube below.

What and Where Are the Other 'Born to Run' Outtakes?

In addition to "Lonely Night in the Park," there are six other known outtakes from the Born to Run sessions. These are "Linda Let Me Be the One," "A Love So Fine," "A Night Like This," "Janey Needs a Shooter," "Lovers in the Cold" and "So Young and in Love."

Like "Lonely Night in the Park," "Lovers in the Cold" also appeared on E Street Radio in 2005. "Janey Needs a Shooter" got its own official release in a different way when a 2019 recording of it was included on Springsteen's 2020 album Letter to You.

Springsteen's Dive Into His Own Archives

The arrival of "Lonely Night in the Park" comes on the heels of Tracks II: The Lost Albums, Springsteen's most recent release. It included a whopping seven previously unreleased LPs recorded between 1983 and 2018.

Ans Springsteen has said there's more to come.

"Tracks III, that is finished," he told The New York Times in June. That collection, he explained, will reach back as far as his 1973 debut, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. and stretch all the way up to 2024. "It's basically what was left in the vault. So there was a lot of good music left. There are five full albums of music."