You’ll Love These Three Smells That Mosquitoes Absolutely Hate

It's here and it sucks. While there's plenty to love about summer, mosquitoes are your nemesis.

When it comes to fighting those mosquito attacks, bug spray is the last thing most want to use during an outdoor gathering with friends and family.

Unless you're hiking, camping, or doing something sweat-related outside, the last thing you want to smell like and wear is bug spray.

So are you ready for these smells that totally deter those pesky, unwelcome guests to your outdoor BBQs and parties?

According to The Spruce website, as well as the Pest Pointers website, these are musts and you'll love them, too.

LAVENDER

This is one of the most popular smells at spas. It even tastes delicious in water or flavored iced tea. So, how exciting that this wonderful smell is something mosquitoes hate. Plant it in your garden, arrange lavender in vases around your outdoor entertainment area, or dab yourself with lavender oil.

EUCALYPTUS

Another calming and fresh fragrance that is repulsive to mosquitoes, this one interferes with their ability to function properly. From a eucalyptus plant to candles to body sprays, this one is a winner.

ANOTHER OUTDOOR TIP: Why Pinecones Will Save Your Summer

CITRUS GRAPEFRUIT/ORANGE

The refreshing fragrance of citrus is so spring and summer that we can all get behind with that crisp orange or grapefruit smell. It also keeps mosquitoes at bay. So, finding an oil or spray for yourself is a must if you like the scent. On a side note, a lemon balm plant with a strong but very nice lemon smell is a gardening favorite.

Concerts Where Fans Died These concerts ended in tragedy when fans died. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady