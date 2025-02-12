Sailors and Fishermen Still Live by These 13 Superstitions

Are you superstitious?

I knock on wood because what happens if I don't, even though I know it's not a real thing?

Basically, superstitions give us a sense of control, and that's okay.

Anyway, have you seen the romantic comedy Fisherman's Friends? You'll love it. It's for anyone and everyone and is actually based on a true story, which makes it even more fun. You must add it to your queue.

It's about a London music label executive who loves to party. He ends up in a remote Cornish village with his buddies for a bachelor party weekend, trying to sign a group of shanty-singing fishermen on a dare, yet they turn out to be amazing.

Oh, and he falls in love as well, but I digress.

While watching Fisherman's Friends, the music executive shows up to hit the high seas with the fishermen, and they won't let him on the boat because he's wearing green. Wearing green on any boat out on the open waters is considered bad luck because it's the color of the land. The last thing a boat wants to do is run aground.

This got me thinking about what other superstitions are out there for boating fanatics and fishermen when it comes to embarking on the great blue sea for pleasure or work.

Lobstermen and sailing enthusiasts I spoke with said they live by some of these superstitions, and dyed-in-the-wool mariners always will.

Superstitions come out of stories, folklore, tropes, myths, or legends from all over the world passed to each generation.

Here are 13 of the most popular superstitions, even if some seem a bit ridiculous today.