Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were tragically found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday (Dec. 14).

Multiple reports now confirm that their son, Nick Reiner, is believed to be responsible for their deaths.

What Happened?

Authorities responded to the couple’s Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. local time following a call for medical assistance.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found Rob and Michele unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Director Rob Reiner + Wife Michele Found Dead in Apparent Double Homicide at L.A. Home [Report]

Initial reports indicate that the two suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack. The LAPD quickly launched a homicide investigation.

According to TMZ and People, the couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner, discovered their bodies.

The Alleged Suspect

According to People, multiple sources have identified Nick Reiner, the couple’s son, as the alleged perpetrator.

Nick, now in his late 20s, has spoken publicly about his longtime struggle with drug addiction.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

In a 2016 interview with People, he revealed that his substance abuse began in early adolescence and led to years of instability, including periods of homelessness and repeated stints in rehab.

Though he eventually reconnected with his parents and co-wrote the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie (directed by Rob), insiders say personal struggles reportedly continued in private.

As of now, law enforcement has not officially named Nick as a suspect or confirmed any charges.

A Legacy Cut Short

Rob Reiner, 78, was one of Hollywood’s most beloved and respected multi-hyphenates — an actor, director, and producer.

His acclaimed directing credits include:

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Stand by Me (1986)

The Princess Bride (1987)

When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

Misery (1990)

A Few Good Men (1992)

He first rose to fame in the 1970s as “Meathead” Mike Stivic on All in the Family, a role that earned him two Emmy Awards.

Rob married Michele in 1989 after meeting her during the filming of When Harry Met Sally. The couple shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy.

What’s Next?

Police have not released official statements naming a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing. Autopsies are pending.

This is a developing story.