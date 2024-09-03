Law Enforcement Agencies Urge Us to Remove Car Stickers ASAP

Who doesn't read stickers on the backs of cars when you pull up behind them at a traffic light or walking passed a parked car.

Maybe you even have a few on your back window or bumper. They can definitely give all of us insight into the car's owner.

I have a preppy Vineyard Vines whale sticker on my back window, an NPT for Newport, Rhode Island, a Spartan sticker from my Fenway Park race, and a 4ocean sticker promoting a global movement to reduce plastic and trash in our oceans.

So what does that say about me? Innocent enough, right? Nope. This is basically stranger danger, but for adults. I have a Harris/Walz 2024 sticker that I was planning on putting in my window, too. It just arrived in the mail.

In our polarized country, and even world, bumper stickers and window decals easily let someone know where you stand politically, financially, and socially, even if they're humorous, appear harmless, or simply show support for something you believe in.

This is why law enforcement agencies are urging us to remove all stickers from your car, even if they don't seem controversial. With the presidential election around the corner in our tumultuous political climate, law enforcement officials are encouraging everyone to be vigilant.

It's purely a safety thing, as you never know who's driving behind you and decides to initiate road rage or follow you home to see where you live, all because of a sticker.

I don't mean to be dramatic, of course, and it's obviously your call and of course where you live can make a difference.

However, we lock our cars and homes, have doorbell cameras and alarm systems, and have security at events, so safety is key to most of us already.

According to Brightside, the innocent family stick figure sticker has you giving criminals free information about your personal life.

Even though bumper stickers and window decals are a fun way to express our personality, hobbies, and passions, the innocent oversharing of our lifestyle may show criminals how many children we have, where they go to school, if we can can afford pricey vacay spots, or have expensive hobbies.

Even the controversial pro-second amendment stickers indicate to thieves that you may have guns in your car or at home, while a pro-life or equality sticker could trigger someone, causing you danger.

Simply put, it's just extra fuel for criminals and extremists.

