‘Prankster’ Uses Bug Spray to Poison Grocery Foods

Is it just a prank if an adult willingly poisoned grocery foods?

What police and some of social media are labeling as a prank, Charles Smith allegedly sprayed Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer on foods in a Mesa, Ariz. Walmart.

According to a police report obtained by Fox News, the 27-year-old entered the Walmart "intending to film pranks for social media." He decided to take a can of bug spray, without paying for it, and sprayed the toxic bug killer at both produce and prepared food items in the grocery section. This included rotisserie chickens, vegetables and fruit.

Smith "filmed his face, the pesticide can, and the act of spraying. He later posted the video online." Smith later turned himself into authorities and admitted to both stealing the pesticide and spraying it on food items for sale. Seemingly, his social media video has been privatized or deleted altogether. The police stated that this act showcases "the potential dangers of reckless actions disguised as social media pranks."

Smith told authorities that he makes $6,000- $10,000 monthly from posting prank videos on social media. He allegedly created $1,000 worth of damage in the store.

Walmart told the media outlet that all of the products that were sprayed with the pesticide by Smith were removed from the shelves. They also cleaned and sanitized the affected area of the store.

Smith was officially charged with felony-level poisoning, misdemeanor-level criminal damage and misdemeanor charges of endangerment and theft.