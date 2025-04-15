Go Buy This Plant if You Want to Improve Your Mental Health

They've been described as resilient and beautiful, even spiritual. A perfect, easy-to-care-for plant for your home while purifying your air and reducing stress.

Don't worry if your track record isn't that great with plants, either, because this plant was made for beginners and is basically impossible to kill.

It's called the Spider Plant, and it's one of the easiest, basically fool-proof houseplants with a bunch of extra benefits on the side.

IMPROVES MENTAL HEALTH

Lots of research proves that the Spider Plant promotes positive mental health, according to Southern Living. It not only helps reduce stress and improve sleep, but it also helps our happiness levels.

AIR PURIFIER AND HUMIDIFIER

Spider Plants are one of the best for filtering out everyday pollutants. According to the Plant Perfect website, Spider Plants made it onto NASA’s list of top air-purifying houseplants.

This, of course, improves air quality inside your home, which is so important for your health. According to the Gardening Soul website, Spider Plants absorb toxins as well as release oxygen, freshening our indoor air.

They also naturally increase humidity levels to add needed moisture to the air, which is magnificent for your skin.

INDESTRUCTIBLE AND ADAPTABLE

You can put them just about anywhere because they're just fine in low light as well as direct sunshine, according to the Gardening Soul. Also, they thrive in temperatures ranging from 55 to 80 degrees, making them super adaptable.

They only need watering two or three times monthly when their soil is bone dry, and if you miss a couple of waterings, the resilient Spider Plant can bounce back. If you see brown tips from too much fluoride in your water, just clip off the tips or areas according to Perfect Plant.

Don't worry about your pets around Spider Plants, either, as they're not toxic. You can also take offshoots, grow from them, and grow a new one.

