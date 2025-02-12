9 Unexpected Things That Can Get You Pulled Over
It's not always easy to keep your car clean, especially in the winter and during that Spring mud season.
Whether it's rain, muddy roads, or snow and ice, your car takes a beating.
Yes, gas stations are equipped with those squeegees, which is perfect when you don't feel like dropping the bucks for a car wash or simply don't have time. But even then, do you always use them?
According to Motor Biscuit, police in every state can pull you over and write you a ticket for having dirty windows. This is because a clear and unobstructed view is key to safe driving.
And it's not just windows.
Red and blue lights in your rearview mirror are very possible if law enforcement officials notice your dirty headlights, rear lights, and license plates. Whether you get a warning or a ticket is up to the policeman.
I was even pulled over last Summer because my bike rack was partially covering my license plate. The officer just gave me a warning; however, it was a lesson learned.
It's these random things you may not focus on as much as your speed limit or obeying traffic laws that can definitely grab a cop's attention.
According to the Thiessen Law Firm website, here are eight unexpected things that can get you pulled over.
- Dirty License Plate
- Partially Blocked License Plate
- Dirty Windows
- Dirty Car Mirrors
- Loud Music
- Sketchy Bumper Stickers
- Too Many People Crammed in Your Car
- Driving at Odd Hours, Slowly
- Dim Headlights
