It’s Not Birds Living in Those Big Bundle of Leaves You See in Trees
They start to appear in fall and are in full view all winter through much of spring.
They're at least 20 feet up and one or two feet wide. Sometimes, several bundles are scattered in the same tree.
The Funniest Horror Sequel Titles
Instead of just slapping a "2" on the end, these horror sequels tried something different.
Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky
The Movies Nominated For the Most Oscars With Zero Wins
These movies were nominated for a slew of Oscars — and won precisely none of them.