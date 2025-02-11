Here’s Your Top 20 Road Rage Cities List

Let's get right to it.

Even though your top 20 cities with road age issues are spread out around the United States, one state has the most cities on the list.

Hello, Texas.

According to CNN Health, road rage incidents have surged 500% since 2016. Clearly, we have some frustrated drivers on the road, and maybe you have had your moments, even if they didn't result in more than giving you a headache and even a sore throat from yelling.

Who hasn't flipped the bird or at least thought about it? Some cities are worse than others, and it shouldn't be too surprising that larger cities with more traffic reign supreme on this list.

However, it's not the largest that are the worst.

According to the Angel Reyes and Associates website, Houston, Texas, is the road rage capital of the country.

The study analyzed commute length and dissatisfaction in the biggest commuting cities in the US, as well as violent road incidents, from reckless driving to hit-and-runs and shootings.

Aggressive or violent motorists range from verbal insults to physical violence. According to Angel Reyes and Associates, road rage isn't always caused because of another person. It involves traffic, weather, construction, and a person's own anxiety levels at the time.

Here are your top 20 road rage cities where Texas has the most cities.

Houston, Texas Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois Nashville, Tennessee Miami, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Atlanta, Georgia Detroit, Michigan New York, New York Boston, Massachusetts Seattle, Washington Aurora, Colorado Austin, Texas Dallas, Texas San Francisco, California Tacoma, Washington Charlotte, North Carolina Washington, D.C. Arlington, Texas Phoenix, Arizona

