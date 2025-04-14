Snobbiest States in the U.S. Revealed and Ranked

When you think of states that are probably snobbier than others, I'm sure several pop into your mind. Do you think of your state at all?

Now, which state do you think is the snobbiest? And get this, there's a region of the country where every single state made it onto the Top 10 list of the most snobby states in America.

According to the Zippia website, here's what makes a state rank as snobbiest or least snobby.

  • Percent of Population with a Bachelor’s Degree
  • Percent of Degree Earners with a Degree in Arts and Humanities
  • Number of Ivy League Colleges
  • Gallons of Wine Consumed Yearly

Higher education and wine have an air about them, so whether you agree, even care, or rationalize any of this for many, the line between snobby and prideful can be thin, but it's all relative.

Now, in order, here are your Top 10 snobbiest states in the country.

MASSACHUSETTS

Adults With College Diploma: 43%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 21

VERMONT

Adults With College Diploma: 37%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 29%
Wine Bottles Per Person26

CONNECTICUT

Adults With College Diploma: 39%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 20

NEW YORK

Adults With College Diploma: 36%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 27%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 17

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Adults With College Diploma: 37%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 23%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 28

RHODE ISLAND

Adults With College Diploma: 33%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 25%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 19

CALIFORNIA

Adults With College Diploma: 33%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 26%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 20

OREGON

Adults With College Diploma: 32%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 26%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 19

MAINE

Adults With College Diploma: 35%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 27%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 15

VIRGINIA

Adults With College Diploma: 38%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 16

As you can see, New England is the region where every state is ranked in the top 10.

HERE ARE 11 THROUGH 50

  • 11. Washington (state)
  • 12. New Jersey
  • 13. Maryland
  • 14. Illinois
  • 15. Hawaii and Minnesota
  • 17. Alaska
  • 18. North Carolina
  • 19. Idaho
  • 20. Utah
  • 21. Colorado
  • 22. Delaware
  • 23. Florida
  • 24. Montana
  • 25. Pennsylvania
  • 26. Nevada
  • 27. Wisconsin
  • 28. Missouri
  • 29. New Mexico
  • 30. Arizona
  • 31. Michigan
  • 32. Kansas
  • 33. Louisiana
  • 34. Tennessee
  • 35. Georgia
  • 36. Texas
  • 37. Nebraska
  • 38. North Dakota
  • 39. Kentucky
  • 40. Ohio
  • 41. Indiana and South Carolina
  • 43. Iowa
  • 44. Wyoming
  • 45. South Dakota
  • 46. Alabama
  • 47. Arkansas
  • 48. Oklahoma
  • 49. Mississippi
  • 50. West Virginia

Click here for the complete study.

