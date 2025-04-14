Snobbiest States in the U.S. Revealed and Ranked
When you think of states that are probably snobbier than others, I'm sure several pop into your mind. Do you think of your state at all?
Now, which state do you think is the snobbiest? And get this, there's a region of the country where every single state made it onto the Top 10 list of the most snobby states in America.
According to the Zippia website, here's what makes a state rank as snobbiest or least snobby.
- Percent of Population with a Bachelor’s Degree
- Percent of Degree Earners with a Degree in Arts and Humanities
- Number of Ivy League Colleges
- Gallons of Wine Consumed Yearly
Higher education and wine have an air about them, so whether you agree, even care, or rationalize any of this for many, the line between snobby and prideful can be thin, but it's all relative.
Now, in order, here are your Top 10 snobbiest states in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS
Adults With College Diploma: 43%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 21
VERMONT
Adults With College Diploma: 37%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 29%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 26
CONNECTICUT
Adults With College Diploma: 39%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 20
NEW YORK
Adults With College Diploma: 36%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 27%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 17
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Adults With College Diploma: 37%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 23%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 28
RHODE ISLAND
Adults With College Diploma: 33%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 25%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 19
CALIFORNIA
Adults With College Diploma: 33%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 26%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 20
OREGON
Adults With College Diploma: 32%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 26%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 19
MAINE
Adults With College Diploma: 35%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 27%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 15
VIRGINIA
Adults With College Diploma: 38%
Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%
Wine Bottles Per Person: 16
As you can see, New England is the region where every state is ranked in the top 10.
HERE ARE 11 THROUGH 50
- 11. Washington (state)
- 12. New Jersey
- 13. Maryland
- 14. Illinois
- 15. Hawaii and Minnesota
- 17. Alaska
- 18. North Carolina
- 19. Idaho
- 20. Utah
- 21. Colorado
- 22. Delaware
- 23. Florida
- 24. Montana
- 25. Pennsylvania
- 26. Nevada
- 27. Wisconsin
- 28. Missouri
- 29. New Mexico
- 30. Arizona
- 31. Michigan
- 32. Kansas
- 33. Louisiana
- 34. Tennessee
- 35. Georgia
- 36. Texas
- 37. Nebraska
- 38. North Dakota
- 39. Kentucky
- 40. Ohio
- 41. Indiana and South Carolina
- 43. Iowa
- 44. Wyoming
- 45. South Dakota
- 46. Alabama
- 47. Arkansas
- 48. Oklahoma
- 49. Mississippi
- 50. West Virginia
Click here for the complete study.
Actors Who Took Method Acting Too Far
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard