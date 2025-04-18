Frankie Jonas revealed in a recent interview that his brothers, the Jonas Brothers, never gave him any handouts when he was growing up, despite their success.

One would think that growing up, having not one or even two, but three mega-famous big brothers would come some major perks. Possibly some hand-me-down luxury cars instead of the normal older brother clothes and toys.

When Jonas was asked what Christmas was like as a kid for him, gift wise, specifically from his older brothers, he let us in on the fact that it wasn't quite what you would think.

"We tried to keep it real, man, and still act like we were back home, in Jersey," Jonas told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul.

When further questioned about any residuals from his older brothers coming his way, he said, "I think a lot of people assume that it's a situation like that, but I actually think that's actually the rare one where people are giving handouts to their brothers and whoever."

Jonas isn't mad about it though; instead, he considers himself very lucky.

"They have inspired quite the work ethic in me, to get my own," he shared.

Frankie's brothers didn't leave him totally high and dry though. Jonas did reveal that there was one Christmas where he was really into the Marvel Comics superhero Hawkeye, so they got him a big compound bow one year.

Jonas also said his brothers were not stingy when it came to comic books, which they got him tons of when he was a kid.

Frankie Jonas recently teamed up with singer Harper Grace on their duet "IDK."

The song was released on March 21. Listen below.