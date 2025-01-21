Donald Trump Slammed After Declaring U.S. Will Only Recognize ‘Two Genders’

People are slamming Donald Trump after he claimed that the U.S. will only recognize "two genders" in his 2025 presidential inauguration speech.

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female," Trump declared.

Many people immediately began pushing back against the false ideology of there being "only two genders" online.

"Thinking of dear friends in New York whose teenage child is non-binary, and thinking of non-binary followers here, as the piece of s--t new President declares that it’ll be government policy that there are only two genders, male and female. Trump is a hideous, horrible monster," one person tweeted.

"Our country is actually run by f--king morons oh my god..." another person tweeted of the statement.

"Talking about genders bro fix inflation or the housing crisis or literally anything that matters," someone else tweeted.

Others called the statement "absolutely vile" while one person noted that "our own president doesn’t know the difference between sex and gender[.] We’re at the end."

According to the Yale School of Medicine, sex refers to "a classification, generally as male or female, according to the reproductive organs and functions that derive from the chromosomal complement [generally XX for female and XY for male]."

However, this doesn't account for intersex people who have "genitals, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don’t fit into a male/female sex binary" from birth, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Intersex people have "reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit into an exclusively male or female (binary) sex classification."

On the other hand, gender is "a person's self-representation as male or female, or how that person is responded to by social institutions on the basis of the individual's gender presentation."

The ignorance of the important distinction was not lost on people criticizing Trump's statement and expressing their worry about how the alleged new policy will affect trans and nonbinary people.

"This rhetoric is going to get so many more people killed. I’m sick of hearing my friends talk about how unsafe they feel simply existing. If you voted for this, f--k you. I hope someday you experience the abject fear trans people experience daily by just existing," one person tweeted.

"To my trans and nonbinary friends, and the community at large, I am so f--king sorry. Know that you will always be safe with me and valid to me, and I will keep fighting beside you until you can live your life freely and happily, without fear, whatever that looks like to YOU," someone else expressed on X (formerly Twitter).