Of all the things President Donald Trump could be focused on… this might be the most unexpected franchise flex yet.

According to the New York Post, Trump has been “personally pressing” Oracle CEO Larry Ellison to revive the Rush Hour movie series.

Yes, that one — the buddy-cop action comedies starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

Politics Meets Popcorn

Ellison, whose son just completed a Skydance merger with Paramount Global, reportedly has serious sway over what gets greenlit — and Trump wants Rush Hour 4 on the board. “He was really into those movies,” a source spilled.

Things could get even more tangled, since Paramount is reportedly eyeing a Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition — aka the parent company of CNN and Rush Hour studio New Line Cinema.

And given that Trump’s team has allegedly talked to Ellison about firing CNN anchors he doesn’t like… yeah, this gets weird fast.

The Ratner Problem

There’s one major wrinkle: all three Rush Hour films were directed by Brett Ratner — who’s faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations and hasn’t worked with Warner Bros. since 2017.

But the Ratner connection isn’t totally severed. He reportedly directed a Melania Trump documentary, with Melania listed as an executive producer.

Amazon is said to have paid $40 million for it — with the First Lady reportedly earning at least $28 million from the deal.

So while a fourth Rush Hour might sound unlikely — never say never. Trump’s Hollywood nostalgia run may not be over just yet… especially with a billionaire on speed dial.