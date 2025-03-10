Cop Suing Taco Bell for $5 Million After Employee Allegedly Spit in Food

A Michigan cop is suing Taco Bell after alleging that an employee spit in her food.

The cop is suing the fast food chain for $5 million over a $2.59 potato bowl.

According to M Live, lawyers for Deputy Maccah McGhee filed the complaint on Feb. 27 against both the company that owns and operates the establishment, Border Foods, and the 25-year-old employee, Governor Cameron-Wayne Stovall.

McGhee is seeking $5 million for emotional distress, mental anguish and financial losses.

The lawsuit accuses the Taco Bell staff of assault, battery negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, product liability, breach of implied warranty, and negligent hiring, retention and supervision.

McGhee alleges that Stovall spit in the potato bowl that she ordered on her lunch break on Sept. 10, 2024.

The lawsuit reports that McGhee noticed a "slimy substance" in her potato bowl, which caused her to confront the restaurant's staff.

The staff insisted it was merely sour cream in her potato bowl.

McGhee then contacted Public Safety, who sent cops to investigate the matter and take a sample of the potato bowl for DNA testing.

Stovall denied spitting in the food but made contradictory statements regarding the alleged incident.

First, he claimed he noticed a "watery" substance in the potato bowl but was too busy to do anything about it.

Then, he told police it was possible that he "accidentally sneezed" in the bowl.

Stovall's DNA was obtained via search warrant and was a match to the spit sample from the potato bowl.

"This conduct by the employee – conduct which was subsequently attempted to be defended by the restaurant’s management – has caused (McGhee) persistent damages including but not limited to emotional distress, loss of enjoyment, and impairment of quality of life," the cop's lawyers, Ryan Wujcik and Philip Hamilton, said in the complaint.

"What occurred was a disgusting, vile act that should not happen to anyone. My client can’t just go into a restaurant anymore and order food and feel comfortable," Hamilton added.