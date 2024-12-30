25 Celebrities Turning 30 in 2025

Turning 30 is a major milestone, marking the transition from the wild 20s to a decade often associated with self-assurance, personal growth and new beginnings.

In 2025, a wave of beloved celebrities from diverse industries will celebrate this exciting chapter. Hollywood stars such as Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer and music powerhouses including Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will continue to entertain and dominate charts as they enter their 30s.

Meanwhile, on the fashion front, supermodel Gigi Hadid will celebrate her 30th alongside fellow model trailblazer Kendall Jenner, and in the world of sports, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes will prove that greatness knows no age.

As these celebrities enter and embrace their 30s, they continue to inspire with their achievements and remind us that the best is yet to come.