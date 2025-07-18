The names of people associated with late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have become public after a judge ordered the unsealing of hundreds of documents related to a 2015 civil suit involving Epstein's former accomplice and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

According to ABC7 New York, in December 2023 U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled there was no legal reason to conceal the currently anonymous "John and Jane Doe" names mentioned in the records.

Preska ordered the unsealing to begin after Monday (Jan. 1).

CBS reports more than 150 names of Epstein's former associates, clients, employees and alleged victims are included in the court documents.

The documents includes the names of royals, politicians, socialites and other celebrities.

Celebrity Names Revealed in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents:

The first batch of documents were unsealed around 7PM ET Wednesday (Jan. 3).

Confirmed names contained in the nearly 1,000 pages include Michael Jackson, Stephen Hawking, former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, and illusionist David Copperfield.

In the case of Jackson, alleged victim Johanna Sjoberg claims she met the pop icon while at Epstein's house in Palm Beach.

In the case of Trump, Sjoberg alleged Epstein name-dropped the businessman and former president during a trip to Atlantic City.

In the case of Copperfield, Sjoberg testifies she met the magician during a dinner at Epstein's and that Copperfield asked her if she knew that "girls were getting paid to find other girls."

In the case of Clinton, alleged victim Virginia Giuffre claims she met and dined with Clinton on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

In the case of Hawking, the famed physicist's name is mentioned in a 2015 email sent by Epstein asking for proof against allegations that Hawking took part in an orgy on his private island.

According to Business Insider, billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and infamous French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel are noted in the documents as Guiffre alleges Maxwell instructed her to have sex with them. Disgraced British royal Prince Andrew, who allegedly fondled Sjoberg's breasts, is also included in the documents.

Other celebrity names that pop up in the documents include supermodel Naomi Campbell, Al Gore, Kevin Spacey, George Lucas, Cate Blanchett, Bruce Willis, Cameron Diaz and Leonardo DiCaprio.

It's important to note that not every party included in the documents has been accused of any wrongdoing or illegal activity surrounding Epstein. Many of the above names (Campbell, Gore, Spacey, Lucas, Blanchett, Diaz, DiCaprio) are simply mentioned during a deposition in which an alleged victim is asked about whether or not she ever met the mentioned stars with or through Epstein, to which she answers "no."

What Did Jeffrey Epstein Do?

Content warning: sexual abuse, child abuse

Epstein, a financier once rumored to be a billionaire, became the subject of an investigation in Florida in 2005 after police in Palm Beach received a report that Epstein has sexually abused a 14-year-old girl. At the time, federal officials had identified 36 girls Epstein had sexually abused.

Epstein pleaded guilty and, as part of a plea deal in 2008, was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He served roughly 13 months before obtaining work release.

In 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in the states of New York and Florida.

On Aug. 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. His death was ruled a suicide via hanging.

What Is the Infamous Jeffrey Epstein List?

The "Jeffrey Epstein list" has been believed to include the names of high-profile figures such as disgraced British royal Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, who reportedly flew on Epstein's private jet.

Other rumored names long speculated to be in the documents include Woody Allen, Bill Gates, who reportedly had a relationship with Epstein after 2011, and former president Donald Trump, who reportedly flew on Epstein's private jet multiple times in the '90s.

According to USA Today, in 2021 Epstein's former pilot, Larry Visoski, testified that other prominent passengers of Epstein's private jet included former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, comedian Chris Tucker and actor Kevin Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges in 2023.

New York Magazine reports other famous names initially believed to be in the documents include fashion designer Vera Wang, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Robert Kennedy Jr., Noam Chomsky and former Israeli prime minister Ehub Barak.

According to ABC7, "most of the prominent names that appear in the documents are already associated in some way with Epstein; for allegations of wrongdoing, for having worked for Epstein, flown on his planes, or visited his homes ... In some instances, the only appearances of the names are in potential witness lists or in proposed terms for searches of electronic records."

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of child abuse, help is available through the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-422-4453.