Why Topping Off Your Car With Gas Will Cost you Big Bucks

I'm sure you've done this. I know I have. It may even be an involuntary habit at this point, but please be aware that it could cost you.

You're filling up your tank, and finally, the pump stops because your car is full.

What do you do?

Do you start pumping the handle to even out the price, or just make sure you're topping it off with the most gas possible? Listen to your car and the pump itself, and stop. You're not doing yourself any favors.

IT COULD COST YOU $$$ IN THE LONG RUN

According to the Daily Dot website, overfilling your tank is one of the worst things you can do, yet it's so easily preventable. Just don't do it.

It may seem innocent enough, but according to The Drive website, over time, it could cost you a significant amount for a new fuel evaporative system.

EVAP systems are mandatory for all cars because they prevent fuel tank vapors from escaping into the atmosphere.

Your engine light will come on if this happens.

Topping off your car can also damage your spark plugs, which can lead to catalytic converter problems, a component of your car's exhaust system, according to the Mechanic Base website.

Talk about a financial headache! And this is one you can literally avoid just by letting your gas pumping moment be.

So trust the pump, and when it stops, so should you, even if that uneven dollar amount is driving you crazy.

Just imagine how much more you'll hate the dollar amount of fixing mechanical issues because you insisted on topping off your tank.

