ABBA Blast Donald Trump, Demand He Stop Using Their Music

ABBA is not allowing former President Donald Trump to use their music during his campaign.

The Guardian reports that Trump played some of the band's biggest hits like "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All" and "Dancing Queen" at his campaign stop in St Cloud, Minnesota.

However, Trump's campaign did not end there, as they also showed film footage of ABBA on a video screen that urged Trump's supporters to donate to his campaign.

Now, a spokesperson for Universal Music has revealed that ABBA did not give Trump permission to use their songs at his rally and that footage from the event must be taken down.

"Together with the members of Abba, we have discovered that videos have been released where Abba’s music/videos has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately taken down and removed," the spokesperson said, according to The Guardian.

"Universal Music Publishing AB and Polar Music International AB have not received any request, so no permission or license has been given to Trump," they continued.

READ MORE: LOL: Did Trump Steal This Speech From ‘Legally Blonde’?

ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus reportedly told he Swedish newswire TT in a text message their record company will have it taken down.

"Our record company Universal makes sure it is taken down," he said.

The other members of ABBA have not commented publicly on the situation.

ABBA is the latest music artist to take issue with Trump using their music on the campaign trail. Previously, Beyonce and Celine Dion also denied Trump usage of their songs at his stops.