Women Don’t Want to Go on a First Date at These 5 Restaurants (No. 1 Is Shocking!)

Believe it or not, going on an actual physical, in-person date with someone is still a thing in 2025.

But where? Where are people going on dates in modern times?

Users on TikTok have compiled of a list of places that women do not want to be taken to on a first date, and the Top 5 on the list are major chain restaurants.

Olive Garden is No. 5 on the no-no list.

According to women, headed to the OG on a first date is a big no. Who would have thought that a nice conversation over a basket of unlimited breadsticks and a giant bowl of salad, filled with stinky onions, wouldn't be their first choice for a first impression?

At No. 4: Chipotle. This one should be obvious for a guy not to take a woman on a first date. Nothing against Chipotle, but any place where you order at the counter is probably not the place to take a lady you're trying to impress.

At No. 3 on this now-viral list is Chili's. While this might be a great place for a couple that is already well-established — or some gal pals looking for a fast-casual meal — women want it to be very clear that there is no room for a Triple Dipper appetizer on a first date.

No. 2 is similar to No. 3: Applebee's. This could have something to do with the fact that it is just not a creative choice to take a woman on a first date, as it is more of a family restaurant.

But the No. 1 place you should never take a woman on a first date is more surprising.

Women apparently don't want to go to The Cheesecake Factory if they're just getting to know you, and we're kinda puzzled.

It's the most upscale restaurant on this list, and there are so many options to choose from, whether you want it to be just drinks and dessert, some coffee, or a full-on meal.

The atmosphere at The Cheesecake Factory also seems conducive to a normal conversation — it's not too loud, but not too quiet to where it'd be awkward.

But women seem to agree, it's not where they want to be on a first date.

