Ever since Carrie Underwood announced that she will be performing at the upcoming second inauguration of Donald J. Trump, there has been a slew of people speaking out about her decision.

Some stand behind Underwood, while others are lashing out. According to Variety, one of the people who is standing behind her is The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg has voiced her disdain for Trump over and over, but she put her flag into the ground and stands with Underwood, even though Goldberg admitted she won't be watching.

Goldberg says that any and every celebrity has the right to speak up and out about anything political that they would like, just like the average, ordinary person.

"People do what they do for whatever reason. I stand behind her," Goldberg states.

"If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested. I won’t be watching, but that’s just me."

One of the foundations of America is that we have the freedom of speech and the right to do as we please. Goldberg believes that Underwood should be able speak her mind and not get hate from it.

"I think art is art and you have a right to perform where you want to perform."

Underwood has given further reasoning for her decision to perform at the inauguration, saying, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

More performers for the Trump inauguration and other related events have been announced, including Jason Aldean, Lee Greenwood and more.

