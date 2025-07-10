Mail Just Got Pricier: Here’s When the New USPS Rates Take Effect

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is raising prices… again.

Yes, that means your favorite way to send birthday cards to grandma, bills and love notes will cost a little more.

Starting July 13, the price of a Forever stamp will increase from 73 cents to 78 cents, and that’s just the beginning.

What’s Getting More Expensive — And What’s Coming Next

Forever Stamps: 73 cents to 78 cents

73 cents to 78 cents Metered Mail: 69 cents to 74 cents

69 cents to 74 cents Additional Ounces: 28 cents to 29 cents

28 cents to 29 cents Domestic Postcards: 56 cents to 62 cents

56 cents to 62 cents International Letters: $1.65 to $1.70

These changes are part of USPS’s Delivering for America plan, a 10-year roadmap aimed at keeping mail reliable for years to come.

"The USPS governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue," officials said.

This 5-cent increase is just the first step in a series of planned hikes.

According to Axios, USPS has outlined a schedule for five separate increases to Forever stamps, rolling out every January and July through the end of 2027.

Final Delivery: It’s Not Just a Stamp

While price hikes can be frustrating, USPS reminds us that its mailing and shipping rates remain among the most affordable worldwide.

The goal? To help the Postal Service stay financially healthy as digital communication continues to take center stage.

So yes, stamps might cost a bit more, but it’s all part of keeping the mail moving in an ever-changing world.