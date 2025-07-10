TSA Changes: Now You Can Keep Your Boots on Through Airport Security
The Department of Homeland Security has spoken: Americans no longer need to remove their boots (and shoes) as they go through airport security.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the change, which will allow passengers traveling through domestic airports to keep their shoes on while going through security screening at TSA checkpoints.
This is major news, as American passengers have had to remove their shoes and place them into a bin to get scanned since 2006.
Kids that are born after this day will never know the scurry of quickly putting your shoes back on as you collected your items, as to not disrupt the flow of the line.
The removal of shoes at TSA checkpoints was implemented because of the "shoe bomber" incident involving Richard Reid in December of 2001.
"Ending the ‘Shoes-Off’ policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernize and enhance traveler experience across our nation’s airports. We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience," Noem says.
Don't think for one second though that this means Uncle Sam is slacking on your security when you get on an airplane.
Noem continues, "As always, security remains our top priority. Thanks to our cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach, we are confident we can implement this change while maintaining the highest security standards."
The Top 10 Country Songs of 2025, Ranked (So Far)
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
25 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Jess