Texas Roadhouse Is Struggling and They Blame It on Two Factors

Texas Roadhouse is a go-to place for family meals, date nights or even something like your fantasy baseball draft night.

As 2024 drew to a close, the chain was thriving — some restaurant locations were even up month to month in sales.

But as 2025 kicks off, something has changed.

Restaurant Business Online reports that the chain has seen an early year decrease in business to the tune of 2.9 percent in Q1.

The powers-to-be at Texas Roadhouse are blaming the backslide on two interesting things: The weather (snow, cold, storms) and other external factors. They cite COVID and the rise of cold and flu season in smaller rural areas as external reasons business is down.

This is weird for Texas Roadhouse — they haven't seen a dip like this since 2020.

In the last quarter of 2024, the chain's same-store sales rose 7.7 percent, including 7.9 percent in December, and they were up 8.5 percent for the year.

They are having to adjust on the fly, but don't want to change their method too much, because it was doing well for a long time. For now, unfortunately they've stalled.

A higher-up at Texas Roadhouse issued the following statement:

"I don't believe any of this is a slowdown in the guests’ or consumers’ desire to come to Texas Roadhouse. I just believe we're in a little bit of an environment right now where the consumer is just acting a little bit differently, and I think you're hearing that from others as well."

Are they right? Will business magically rise once again? Only time will tell.

