Major Grocery Chain Suffers Cyberattack: How It Could Impact Your Thanksgiving

Major Grocery Chain Suffers Cyberattack: How It Could Impact Your Thanksgiving

Canva

Grocery giant Stop & Shop suffered a major cyberattack earlier this month which took down their entire system.

Executives have spent weeks trying right the ship after the online attack affected both in-store shopping and online shopping experiences.

The company that owns Stop & Shop — as well as other major grocers, like Food Lion, Giant Food & Hannaford, Ahold Delhaize USA — says that their brands are open and serving customers, and that e-commerce channels are active.

But the cyber attack put a major dent into the logistical side of keeping the store shelves stocked.

With the data breach, distribution troubles developed, and some Stop & Shop locations shelves were starting to go bare. The company says several Ahold Delhaize USA brands and services, including some pharmacies and certain e-commerce operations, were affected.

Stop & Shop has just announced that, for the most part, the logistics have been figured out, and shelves should be back to normal just in time for Thanksgiving shopping.

One glimmer of good news is that frozen items like turkey and ham are sent to stores well in advance of the holidays, as they can keep longer. The major threat to their supply chain would have been other Thanksgiving dinner items, such as produce, stuffing and desserts.

Ahold Delhaize USA said that they reported the cyberattack to law enforcement and are complying with them to help get to the bottom of the situation.

Hug your green peppers a little bit tighter tonight.

2024 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures

Check out the best pictures from the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet.

Country couples and solo stars walked the red carpet ahead of the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 20). See pictures of the best and worst dressed stars, plus some of the wildest looks. There were certainly some bold hat decisions.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Allegations Timeline

A woman accusing Garth Brooks of sexual assault and battery was part of his inner circle for 20 years before what she says happened, happened.

But Brooks and Jane Roe's timelines differ in key ways. Here is a timeline of events, starting with the first time she worked for Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

The Best Country Duets | 55 Country Music Hits, Ranked

Country is well known for duets, and there is no shortage of collaborations between men and women, women and women, or two men.

We've cut it down to 55 of country music's best duets over the past several decades, as you'll see here. Find the best Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood duets, plus modern pairings from artists like Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Post Malone and more.

Should Tim McGraw and Faith Hill be No. 1? Or should it be another married country couple?

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: retail
Categories: Ultimate New Jersey, National & World

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM