Since the first official swearing in of George Washington, presidential inaugurations have been a deeply revered tradition in the history of the United States. The reason behind the ceremony is simple: welcome in the newly-elected officials with a ceremonial transition of power.

History of the Presidential Inauguration

Washington, the first president of the United States, was sworn into office on April 30, 1789 at Federal Hall in New York. Since then, inauguration ceremonies have taken place every four years. The early ceremonies were held on March 4 beginning in 1793 until 1937 when Inauguration Day was moved to January 20 — marking the first day of the new term.

Over the years, these inauguration ceremonies have become more elaborate. What started as a private gathering behind closed doors on a single day has now become a public celebration lasting several days with multiple events.

In many cases, singers and entertainers have been asked to be a part of the festivities — especially the many glamorous inaugural balls. Artists such as Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn, Loretta Lynn and Linda Rondstadt have notably sung at these events.

Snagging a spot at the actual inauguration ceremony seems to be a little more difficult, but not impossible. In recent years, several artists have been chosen to sing traditional songs like "My Country Tis of Thee" and "American the Beautiful," plus our National Anthem "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The 2025 Presidential Inauguration

On Monday (Jan. 20), the second inauguration of Donald Trump will take place. Carrie Underwood has been selected to sing "America the Beautiful" while Lee Greenwood will sing his patriotic anthem, "God Bless the U.S.A."

